Nvidia's CUDA platform now supports RISC-V — support brings open source instruction set to AI platforms, joining x86 and Arm

At the 2025 RISC-V Summit in China, Nvidia announced that its CUDA software platform will be made compatible with the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) on the CPU side of things. The news was confirmed during a presentation during a RISC-V event. This is a major step in enabling the RISC-V ISA-based CPUs in performance demanding applications.

The announcement makes it clear that RISC-V can now serve as the main processor for CUDA-based systems, a role traditionally filled by x86 or Arm cores. While nobody even barely expects RISC-V in hyperscale datacenters any time soon, RISC-V can be used on CUDA-enabled edge devices, such as Nvidia's Jetson modules. However, it looks like Nvidia does indeed expect RISC-V to be in the datacenter.

Exciting news from #RISCVSummitChina, as Frans Sijstermans from NVIDIA announces CUDA is coming to RISC-V! This port will enable a RISC-V CPU to be the main application processor in a CUDA-based AI system.#RISCV #RISCVEverywhere pic.twitter.com/08C2ghPHq9July 18, 2025

Nvidia's profile on RISC-V seems to be quite high as the keynote at the RISC-V Summit China was delivered by Frans Sijsterman, who appears to be Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Nvidia. The presentation outlined how CUDA components will now run on RISC-V.

A diagram shown at the session illustrated a typical configuration: the GPU handles parallel workloads, while a RISC-V CPU executes CUDA system drivers, application logic, and the operating system. This setup enables the CPU to orchestrate GPU computations fully within the CUDA environment. Given Nvidia's current focus, the workloads must be AI-related, yet the company did not confirm this. However, there is more.

Also featured in the diagram was a DPU handling networking tasks, rounding out a system consisting of GPU compute, CPU orchestration, and data movement. This configuration clearly suggests Nvidia's vision to build heterogeneous compute platforms where RISC-V CPU can be central to managing workloads while Nvidia's GPUs, DPUs, and networking chips handle the rest.

Yet again, there is more. Even with this low-profile announcement, Nvidia essentially bridges proprietary CUDA stack to an open architecture, one that seems to develop fast in China. Yet, being unable to ship flagship GB200 and GB300 offerings to China, the company has to find ways to keep its CUDA thriving.



Whether or not this signals Nvidia's readiness to diversify its ecosystem beyond proprietary host platforms is something that is not exactly clear. Nonetheless, if the stars align, Nvidia has just positioned RISC-V as a viable alternative in future AI and HPC processor designs across data centers. This is something that no one expected, but it may influence other companies to follow suit.

On the one hand, support of RISC-V broadens CUDA opportunities in systems that favor open instruction sets or need custom processor implementations, which essentially means Chinese's companies custom silicon. Yet again, the inclusion of RISC-V strengthens options for Nvidia Jetson developers targeting specialized or embedded computing platforms.

