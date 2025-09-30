Meta reportedly buying RISC-V AI GPU firm Rivos — acquisition to bolster dev team and possibly replace Nvidia internally

Meta's internal GPU development squad will soon add to its ranks, sources say.

Meta is set to acquire RISC-V chip startup Rivos, in an effort to shore up Meta's own internal chip development teams and move past reliance on Nvidia GPU hardware. According to Bloomberg, the deal has not yet been made public, but has been confirmed by sources.

Rivos is a "stealth" chip startup, focused on designing GPUs and AI accelerators on the RISC-V open standard. The company's IP includes SoCs and PCIe accelerators.

