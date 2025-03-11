Meta is reportedly testing its first RISC-V based AI chip for AI training

News
By
published

Could be one of the industry's first RISC-V-based accelerator for AI training.

MTIA
A Broadcom-designed processor. Image is for illustrative purposes only. (Image credit: Meta)

Meta was one of the first companies to build its RISC-V-based chips for AI inference several years ago to cut costs and reduce reliance on Nvidia. Reuters reports that the company went one step further and designed (presumably with Broadcom's assistance) its in-house accelerator for AI training. If the chip meets Meta's goals, it may reduce its reliance on high-end Nvidia AI GPUs —such as H100/H200 and B100/B200—for training advanced large-language models.

Meta and Broadcom have taped out Meta's first AI training accelerator with TSMC; the latter produced the first working samples of these chips, and the partners have successfully brought up the unit, according to the report. By now, Meta has started with a limited deployment of the accelerator, assessing its performance before scaling up production and deployment. It is unclear whether Meta's engineers are running benchmarks on the new chip; it has already been deployed to make some useful work.

The chip's specifications are unknown, though typically, AI training chips use a design known as a systolic array. This architecture consists of a structured network of identical processing elements (PEs) arranged in rows and columns. Each unit handles computations involving matrices or vectors, and data flows sequentially through the network.

Custom RISC-V Accelerator For AI

Since the processor is designed for AI training — which means processing vast amounts of data — expect the processor to feature HBM3 or HBM3E memory. Considering that we are dealing with a bespoke processor, Meta defined its supported data formats and instructions to optimize die size, power consumption, and performance. As for performance, the accelerator has to offer competitive performance-per-watt characteristics with Nvidia's up-to-date AI GPUs, such as H200, B200, and possibly next-generation B300.

The chip is the latest addition to Meta's Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) program. The program has faced various setbacks, including when development was halted at similar stages.

For example, discontinued its internal inference processor after it failed to meet its performance and power targets during limited deployment tests. This failure led Meta to shift its strategy in 2022, placing large orders for Nvidia GPUs to meet its immediate AI processing requirements.

Meta's Strive for AI Hardware Independence

Since then, Meta has become one of Nvidia's largest customers, acquiring tens of thousands of GPUs. These units have been critical in training AI models for recommendations, advertisements, and the Llama Foundation model series. Also, the green company's GPUs have been employed for inference processes, supporting interactions for over three billion daily users across Meta's platforms, according to Reuters.

Despite these challenges, Meta has continued advancing its custom silicon program. Last year, Meta began using an MTIA chip for inference tasks, and looking ahead, Meta's leadership has outlined plans to start using its custom chips for AI training by 2026. The plan is to gradually increase usage if the chip meets performance and power targets, which is a critical component of Meta's long-term goal to design more customized hardware solutions for its data center operations.

One interesting thing to note is that MTIA's accelerators for inference use open-source RISC-V cores. This enables Meta to customize instruction set architecture as it wishes to meet its requirements at its cadence, but on the other hand, it does not need to pay royalties to any third party. It is unclear whether MTIA's training accelerator is also based on the RISC-V ISA, but this is possible. If this is true, Meta might have developed one of the industry's highest-performing RISC-V-based chips.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about artificial intelligence
Huawei

Huawei reportedly acquired two million Ascend 910 AI chips from TSMC last year through shell companies
A pegboard illustrating deduction of some kind.

AI bots now play Mafia with each other on public website, and almost all of them are terrible at it

WD Red Pro 26TB

WD Red Pro 26TB hits the market for $569 — new capacity enables portable 208TB RAID solution for $8,299
See more latest
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    RSIC-V? Is that an offshoot of RISC-V?
    Reply
  • usertests
    Jame5 said:
    RSIC-V? Is that an offshoot of RISC-V?
    A very sickly offshoot.
    Reply
  • COLGeek
    Fixed in the forums. Hopefully the author will see and adjust on the article side (title).
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Gotta fix the messed up URL also.

    tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/meta-is-reportedly-testing-its-first-rsic-v-based-ai-chip-for-ai-training
    Reply
Most Popular
WD Red Pro 26TB
WD Red Pro 26TB hits the market for $569 — new capacity enables portable 208TB RAID solution for $8,299
screenshot of Gigabyte GPU Scratch Test
Gigabyte pokes fun at Asus’ GPU-scratching quick-release mechanism — undamaged GPU connector even after 100 insertions
Raspberry Pi
This smart Raspberry Pi LED world map has global appeal
IBM logo on a metallic surface
IBM secures patent for 4D printing — smart material uses ML for transporting microparticles
FidelityFX Super Resolution
OptiScaler mod adds AMD FSR 4 support to DLSS-supporting games
Control Ultimate Edition
Control Ultimate gets DLSS 3.7 support and new 'Ultra' settings — cuts performance nearly in half
PiEEG
Raspberry Pi powers briefcase-sized PiEEG 'Bio Lab' project
Image of the DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC, used within a Framework Laptop 13.
RISC-V mini AI PC that fits inside a Framework laptop shell revealed — DeepComputing's DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC claims 50 TOPS, 64GB RAM
Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitor
Asus launches air-purifying monitors starting at $129 — 27-inch and 34-inch models retail for $159 and $359
Huawei
Huawei reportedly acquired two million Ascend 910 AI chips from TSMC last year through shell companies