ChatGPT 5 power consumption could be as much as eight times higher than GPT 4 — research institute estimates medium-sized GPT-5 response can consume up to 40 watt-hours of electricity

But the figures rely on hardware and usage assumptions that may be inaccurate.

OpenAI's GPT-5 AI model is significantly more capable than predecessors, but it's also dramatically — about 8.6 times — more power-hungry than the previous GPT 4 version, according to estimates based on tests conducted by the University of Rhode Island's AI lab, reports The Guardian. However, OpenAI does not officially disclose the energy use of its latest model, which is part of what raises concerns about its overall energy footprint. That said, the published findings are just an estimate — and that estimate relies on a lot of estimates.

The University of Rhode Island's AI lab estimates that GPT-5 averages just over 18 Wh per query, so putting all of ChatGPT's reported 2.5 billion requests a day through the model could see energy usage as high as 45 GWh.

The team measured GPT-5’s power consumption by combining two key factors: how long the model took to respond to a given request, and the estimated average power draw of the hardware running it.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • razor512
    Have they released any info on how large their AI model is? For example, can they get much of it to run locally on a user's PC, and have it automatically send work to their servers when a more sophisticated set of models and extensions are needed? It may help offset some power demands and server resources needed per user.
  • hannibal
    razor512 said:
    Have they released any info on how large their AI model is? For example, can they get much of it to run locally on a user's PC, and have it automatically send work to their servers when a more sophisticated set of models and extensions are needed? It may help offset some power demands and server resources needed per user.
    That is the reason they try to move as much AI workload to local machines as possible. But it seems that local one is much much slover than the online version. At this moment big companies pays the electric bills, and collet user data to train theis AIs and also just for the user data itself, but one day there will be payment waiting, so developing local operations is in high priority even it is rather slow...
  • JarredWaltonGPU
    This is the problem with university researchers and estimates. Is OpenAI actually using 45 GWh of electricity, purely for GPT-5 queries? It should be possible to determine appoximately how many data centers and such OpenAI uses, but without insider knowledge, it's impossible to say whether those GPUs and servers are being for:
    Running GPT-5
    Running GPT-4 and older models
    Running non-GPT models
    Training new models
    Running other infrastructure
    Basically anything else45 GWh would mean that OpenAI is consistently using the equivalent of 1.875 GW of power, all day long, every day. That's easily the equivalent of a couple dozen large 75~100 megawatt data centers doing nothing other than running OpenAI. That figure might be viable, but even if OpenAI is using that much power, it's a safe bet that at present a large chunk of that power isn't currently being used to serve up GPT-5 responses.

    Realistically? I'd guess no more than 10~20 percent is for GPT-5 inference. You could also argue that GPT-5 used probably thousands (tens of thousands) of GPUs for a couple of months to train the model. Again, that's just estimating, but obviously a ton of electricity gets consumed in the process. However, if that's factored into estimates at all, it would also mean the cost per query goes down over time, as the training power gets diffused across billions (trillions?) of queries.

    Anyway, a quick estimate here. GPT-5 can respond to a typical request in about 17 seconds. That's based on me just running a query right now asking it to write me a short, funny story about training GPT-5. So, about 1000 tokens took 17 seconds. To get up to 18 Wh per query with that sort of napkin math, it would mean that the hardware used to respond to my query was consuming 3800 watts of power. Getting up to 3800 watts isn't hard. But Nvidia's GPUs are designed to run multiple concurrent workloads at the same time. If a single H100-based server (eight H100 GPUs) is running the query, it's probably also running a dozen other concurrent queries is my guess.

    But I'll admit, I could be wrong. I'm not researching OpenAI power use or anything else. I just suspect that a lot of these estimates are more of a "worst-case" estimate than a real-world estimate. Probably both GPT-4 and GPT-5 average power use is a lot lower than these estimates on average, but proportionately GPT-5 likely does use 8X more power on average.
