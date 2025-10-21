Nvidia continues to feed the AI monster with new RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell GPU with 72GB GDDR7 — 50% more VRAM than the regular version

News
By published

Beefed-up RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell because AI loves memory

RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell
(Image credit: Nvidia)

AI currently serves as Nvidia's money-printing machine; thus, the chipmaker must ensure that it's properly fed at all times. Although it may not rival the best graphics cards for gaming, the newly introduced RTX Pro 5000 72GB (via TechPowerUp) will cut through AI workloads as if they were butter.

The RTX Pro 5000 72GB represents an upgraded iteration of the standard RTX Pro 5000, distinguished primarily by increased memory capacity. The former boasts an additional 24GB of GDDR7 memory, a substantial 50% increase in capacity. This significant enhancement in the memory subsystem is expected to be accompanied by a proportionate increase in cost.

Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 72GB Blackwell Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Graphics Card

RTX Pro 6000

RTX Pro 5000 72GB

RTX Pro 5000

Architecture

GB202

GB202

GB202

Process Technology

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

Transistors (Billion)

92.2

92.2

92.2

Die size (mm^2)

750

750

750

SMs

188

110

110

GPU Shaders (ALUs)

24,064

14,080

14,080

Tensor Cores

752

440

440

Ray Tracing Cores

188

110

110

Boost Clock (MHz)

2,617

2,617

2,617

VRAM Speed (Gbps)

28

28

28

VRAM (GB)

96

72

48

VRAM Bus Width

512

384

384

L2 Cache

128

96

96

Render Output Units

192

176

176

Texture Mapping Units

752

440

440

TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)

126.0

73.69

73.69

Bandwidth (GB/s)

1,792

1,344

1,344

TBP (watts)

600

300

300

The other specifications of the RTX Pro 5000 72GB remain unchanged. Utilizing the GB202 silicon—also employed in the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX Pro 6000—the die of the RTX Pro 5000 72GB features 110 SMs enabled out of the maximum 192 SMs. It corresponds to approximately 57% utilization of the GB202 silicon. Given its enhanced capacity, the RTX Pro 5000 72GB effectively positions itself between the RTX Pro 6000 and the RTX Pro 5000.

According to Nvidia's specification sheet, the 50% additional memory didn't alter the RTX Pro 5000's power draw. The RTX Pro 5000 72GB is still a 300W graphics card that pulls power from a 16-pin power connector. The modest power requirements, combined with its dual-slot, blower-style cooler, make it easy to have up to four of these Blackwell AI graphics cards in a modern system.

The RTX Pro 5000 72GB represents a strategic move by Nvidia, with the potential to yield significant dividends. As an intermediary model, the RTX Pro 5000 72GB offers a viable option for consumers seeking greater memory capacity than the RTX Pro 5000, yet wishing to avoid the exorbitant price of the RTX Pro 6000, which can reach up to $10,000.

Nvidia has not announced the release date or pricing details for the RTX Pro 5000 72GB on its website. The pricing of the standard RTX Pro 5000 varies significantly, ranging from $4,400 to $7,500, although availability is infrequent. The increased memory capacity of the RTX Pro 5000 72GB is likely to elevate its price by approximately 20% to 25%.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more GPUs News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.