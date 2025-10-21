Nvidia continues to feed the AI monster with new RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell GPU with 72GB GDDR7 — 50% more VRAM than the regular version

AI currently serves as Nvidia's money-printing machine; thus, the chipmaker must ensure that it's properly fed at all times. Although it may not rival the best graphics cards for gaming, the newly introduced RTX Pro 5000 72GB (via TechPowerUp) will cut through AI workloads as if they were butter.

The RTX Pro 5000 72GB represents an upgraded iteration of the standard RTX Pro 5000, distinguished primarily by increased memory capacity. The former boasts an additional 24GB of GDDR7 memory, a substantial 50% increase in capacity. This significant enhancement in the memory subsystem is expected to be accompanied by a proportionate increase in cost.

The sole modification to the RTX Pro 5000 72GB is an increase in capacity, as the memory modules remain 28 Gbps chips operating over a 384-bit memory interface, which yields a maximum memory bandwidth of 1.3 GB/s. The Blackwell AI graphics card comprises 24 memory modules arranged in a clamshell configuration, each with a capacity of 3GB. In terms of capacity, it is only 25% less than the flagship RTX Pro 6000.

Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 72GB Blackwell Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card RTX Pro 6000 RTX Pro 5000 72GB RTX Pro 5000 Architecture GB202 GB202 GB202 Process Technology TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Transistors (Billion) 92.2 92.2 92.2 Die size (mm^2) 750 750 750 SMs 188 110 110 GPU Shaders (ALUs) 24,064 14,080 14,080 Tensor Cores 752 440 440 Ray Tracing Cores 188 110 110 Boost Clock (MHz) 2,617 2,617 2,617 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 28 28 28 VRAM (GB) 96 72 48 VRAM Bus Width 512 384 384 L2 Cache 128 96 96 Render Output Units 192 176 176 Texture Mapping Units 752 440 440 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 126.0 73.69 73.69 Bandwidth (GB/s) 1,792 1,344 1,344 TBP (watts) 600 300 300

The other specifications of the RTX Pro 5000 72GB remain unchanged. Utilizing the GB202 silicon—also employed in the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX Pro 6000—the die of the RTX Pro 5000 72GB features 110 SMs enabled out of the maximum 192 SMs. It corresponds to approximately 57% utilization of the GB202 silicon. Given its enhanced capacity, the RTX Pro 5000 72GB effectively positions itself between the RTX Pro 6000 and the RTX Pro 5000.

According to Nvidia's specification sheet, the 50% additional memory didn't alter the RTX Pro 5000's power draw. The RTX Pro 5000 72GB is still a 300W graphics card that pulls power from a 16-pin power connector. The modest power requirements, combined with its dual-slot, blower-style cooler, make it easy to have up to four of these Blackwell AI graphics cards in a modern system.

The RTX Pro 5000 72GB represents a strategic move by Nvidia, with the potential to yield significant dividends. As an intermediary model, the RTX Pro 5000 72GB offers a viable option for consumers seeking greater memory capacity than the RTX Pro 5000, yet wishing to avoid the exorbitant price of the RTX Pro 6000, which can reach up to $10,000.

Nvidia has not announced the release date or pricing details for the RTX Pro 5000 72GB on its website. The pricing of the standard RTX Pro 5000 varies significantly, ranging from $4,400 to $7,500, although availability is infrequent. The increased memory capacity of the RTX Pro 5000 72GB is likely to elevate its price by approximately 20% to 25%.

