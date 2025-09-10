Nvidia claims software and hardware upgrades allow Blackwell Ultra GB300 to dominate MLPerf benchmarks — touts 45% DeepSeek R-1 inference throughput increase over GB200

Big increases in performance when running a range of popular open source models.

Nvidia Blackwell Ultra server stack.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has broken its own records in MLPerf benchmarks using its latest-generation Blackwell Ultra GB300 NVL72 rack-scale system, delivering what it claims is a 45% increase in inference performance over the Blackwell-based GB200 platform in DeepSeek R1 tests. Combining hardware improvements and software optimizations, Nvidia claims the top spot when running a range of models, and suggests this should be a primary consideration for any developers building out "AI factories," as it could result in major enhancements for revenue generation.

Nvidia's Blackwell architecture is at the heart of its latest-generation RTX 50-series graphics cards, which offer the best performance for gaming, even if AMD's RX 9000-series arguably offers better bang for buck. But it's also what's under the hood of the big AI-powering GPU stacks like its GB200 platform, which is being built into a range of data centers all over the world to power next-generation AI applications. Blackwell Ultra, GB300, is the enhanced version of that with even more performance, and Nvidia has now tested it with some impressive MLPerf records.

