Intrepid modder builds Frame Warp demo from Nvidia Reflex 2 binaries — tech remains mysteriously shelved despite greatly reducing latency

Nvidia announced Reflex 2 with Frame Warp back at CES, but the tech still hasn't arrived in shipping games.

A modder&#039;s demo of Nvidia&#039;s Reflex 2 tech with Frame Warp
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia's Reflex 2 latency reduction tech, introduced alongside its Blackwell architecture, was meant to introduce spatial reprojection - aka "Frame Warp" - to fast-paced games in order to lessen perceived input lag. It also has promise alongside Blackwell's Multi Frame Generation when it's enabled. MFG comes with a substantial input latency penalty when it's running, and Frame Warp could help mitigate it.

As a very quick refresher, Reflex 2 with Frame Warp uses fresh mouse input data collected while a frame is rendering to predict and reproject the camera position of that frame in progress right before it's sent to the display, a process Nvidia claims will heighten the sense of "connectedness" and responsiveness delivered by the PC.

