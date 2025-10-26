Cooler Master apologizes for telling users to pry apart melting-prone 16-pin connectors to fix them, instructs customer support teams to stop recommending modifications — company also discontinues problematic right-angle connector

Cooler Master has responded to Igor's Lab regarding the firm's highly problematic instructions to users to DIY repair the right-angled 12V-2x6 power connector. Igor's Lab received an email from the PSU maker stating that the right-angled connector has been discontinued and that all regional support teams have been instructed to immediately stop advising customers to pry their power connector apart to fix it.

The email also documented that all newly developed Cooler Master power supplies now come with a straight 12V-2x6 power connector. Updated quality control will ensure that its newer 12V-2x6 implementations can work with all 12V-2x6-equipped graphics cards, including models sporting recessed connectors. Cooler Master will also be adding a two-toned color "indicator" to its newer connectors to make it clear whether the connector is fully plugged in. The connector tips will be painted purple.

If you are the owner of an existing Cooler Master power supply that came with the aforementioned problematic right-angled 12V-2x6 power connector, Cooler Master will provide you with a replacement cable with a straight end if needed.

These updates should put to rest any future troubles Cooler Master customers might have had with its power supplies. Luckily, Cooler Master reports that it has not received any customer damage reports directly tied to modifications to its 12V-2x6 connectors. But it's still dangerous, and something could have very well happened to anyone.

Cooler Master's previous right-angled connector was very problematic, and only worked in certain graphics cards that did not have a recessed internal 12V-2x6 power connector. Ironically, the customer support team's previously recommended modification did not even resolve the issue. The modification involved removing the connector's right-angled cover, turning the connector back into a straight plug. However, the physical connector itself had a giant plastic tab that was the actual cause of the incompatibility.

