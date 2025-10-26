Cooler Master apologizes for telling users to pry apart melting-prone 16-pin connectors to fix them, instructs customer support teams to stop recommending modifications — company also discontinues problematic right-angle connector

Cooler Master corrects its customer support teams and stops producing its problematic right-angle plug.

16-pin PCIe Power Connector, Asus RTX 3090 Ti
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooler Master has responded to Igor's Lab regarding the firm's highly problematic instructions to users to DIY repair the right-angled 12V-2x6 power connector. Igor's Lab received an email from the PSU maker stating that the right-angled connector has been discontinued and that all regional support teams have been instructed to immediately stop advising customers to pry their power connector apart to fix it.

The email also documented that all newly developed Cooler Master power supplies now come with a straight 12V-2x6 power connector. Updated quality control will ensure that its newer 12V-2x6 implementations can work with all 12V-2x6-equipped graphics cards, including models sporting recessed connectors. Cooler Master will also be adding a two-toned color "indicator" to its newer connectors to make it clear whether the connector is fully plugged in. The connector tips will be painted purple.

