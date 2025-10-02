Nvidia's 16-pin time bomb could be defused by this $95 gadget — Ampinel offers load balancing that Nvidia forgot to include

Many of the best graphics cards currently available utilize the 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector. Due to several unfortunate incidents involving meltdowns of this connector, numerous manufacturers have introduced products designed to prevent such occurrences. German liquid-cooling specialist Aqua Computer is the most recent brand to enter this market with Ampinel. However, what truly distinguishes Ampinel from other solutions is that it incorporates active current balancing.

The 16-pin power connector meltdowns have been claiming victims since the GeForce RTX 40 series (codenamed Ada Lovelace). A long-standing theory regarding these misfortunes suggests that Nvidia removed load-balancing circuitry from its Ada Lovelace graphics cards, a feature that was present in the previous GeForce RTX 30 series (codenamed Ampere). This omission is one reason why cases of the 16-pin power connector melting have not been reported on GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. Many industry observers speculate that the design decision was made to reduce production costs.

To date, most, if not all, devices related to the safety of the 16-pin power connector have adopted a passive approach concerning the meltdown issue. These devices primarily monitor either the current or the temperature of the 16-pin power connector. Conversely, Ampinel adopts a more proactive strategy by implementing a load balancer to evenly distribute loads across the various wires within the 16-pin power cable.

The Ampinel features a six-channel load balancer that utilizes a microcontroller to continuously monitor the six 12V power lines inside the 16-pin power connector and regulate the current flow in real-time. Upon detecting that the current in any power line exceeds 7.5A, which is the rated current per contact, Ampinel intervenes to redistribute the load to prevent overheating that could potentially provoke a meltdown of the power connector.

The Ampinel features a compact 128 x 64 resolution OLED display, which outputs the current for each of the six 12V lines. Additionally, it includes an integrated buzzer, capable of emitting a loud sound (approximately 85 dB), designed to provide an audible warning when any of the power lines deviates from specifications. While the RGB lighting may appear aesthetically pleasing, it primarily functions as a visual alert system. Imagine the Ampinel sounding like a siren from an ambulance.

You may refine the Ampinel device using the included Aquasuite software. The manufacturer emphasizes that the device's emergency shutdowns, alarm outputs, and visual and acoustic alarms operate independently of software or a USB connection. However, it is necessary to utilize the software to customize and permanently save your personalized presets on the Ampinel or enable monitoring in Windows.

Aqua Computer has implemented an eight-level alarm system on the Ampinel, which can be customized according to individual preferences. You may configure visual and auditory alarms for each tier, as well as command the Ampinel to execute other functions.

For instance, it can be programmed to automatically terminate the application or software responsible for power peaks. Additionally, there exists an option to perform a hard shutdown of the system. More extreme measures include deactivating the sense signal on the graphics card to cut off all power supply.

Preorders for the Ampinel will be available shortly; however, Aqua Computer has not provided a specific release date. The device is expected to be priced at €79.90 or $93.58, excluding shipping and taxes. Delivery is scheduled to commence in mid-November. The manufacturer is also considering the possibility of releasing a white version of the Ampinel at a later date.

