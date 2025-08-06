Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell laptop GPU beats previous gen by 14% in OpenCL benchmark — professional mobile chip performs like a laptop RTX 5090

News
By published

A faster RTX 5090 Laptop GPU for professionals

Blackwell silicon
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Hardware sleuth Benchleaks has discovered the first benchmark for Nivida's RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU. The graphics card was spotted alongside the Core Ultra 9 285HX inside the new Dell Pro Max 18 Plus mobile workstation.

Announced back in March, the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU is at the forefront of Nvidia's Blackwell-based professional graphics cards for mobile devices. Based on what we believe is the GB203 silicon, the mobile flagship features 10,496 CUDA cores — 25% less than its desktop counterpart. The benchmark from the Dell machine caught the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU boosting up to 1,807 MHz.

The RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU features 24GB of GDDR7 memory, clocked at 28 Gbps. While the memory specifications are identical to those of the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell, the mobile variant has half the memory capacity and is also limited to a narrower memory interface. Compared to the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell's 384-bit memory bus, the mobile SKU is limited to a 256-bit one, resulting in a memory bandwidth of 896 GB/s, 33% less than the desktop SKU.

RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Graphics Card

OpenCL Score

Architecture

CUDA Cores

Memory

RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU

207,154

Blackwell

10,496

24GB GDDR7

GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

202,504

Blackwell

10,496

24GB GDDR7

RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU

180,945

Ada Lovelace

9,728

16GB GDDR7

See more GPUs News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.