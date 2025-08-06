Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell laptop GPU beats previous gen by 14% in OpenCL benchmark — professional mobile chip performs like a laptop RTX 5090

Hardware sleuth Benchleaks has discovered the first benchmark for Nivida's RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU. The graphics card was spotted alongside the Core Ultra 9 285HX inside the new Dell Pro Max 18 Plus mobile workstation.
Announced back in March, the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU is at the forefront of Nvidia's Blackwell-based professional graphics cards for mobile devices. Based on what we believe is the GB203 silicon, the mobile flagship features 10,496 CUDA cores — 25% less than its desktop counterpart. The benchmark from the Dell machine caught the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU boosting up to 1,807 MHz.
The RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU features 24GB of GDDR7 memory, clocked at 28 Gbps. While the memory specifications are identical to those of the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell, the mobile variant has half the memory capacity and is also limited to a narrower memory interface. Compared to the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell's 384-bit memory bus, the mobile SKU is limited to a 256-bit one, resulting in a memory bandwidth of 896 GB/s, 33% less than the desktop SKU.
RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU Benchmarks
Graphics Card
OpenCL Score
Architecture
CUDA Cores
Memory
RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU
207,154
Blackwell
10,496
24GB GDDR7
GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
202,504
Blackwell
10,496
24GB GDDR7
RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU
180,945
Ada Lovelace
9,728
16GB GDDR7
The RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU was up to 14% faster in OpenCL than the existing RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU that it's replacing. Although OpenCL tests have little relevance, the uplift looks reasonable considering that the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU is on the latest Blackwell architecture, while also having 8% more CUDA cores than its predecessor.
When compared to a more mainstream model, such as the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU was only 2% faster. The latter is essentially the professional version of the former, with very similar specifications. Therefore, performance should be very close, while the differentiating trait is that the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU comes with support for professional-grade features.
The Dell Pro Max 18 Plus with the Core Ultra 9 285HX, RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD sells for $6,121.47. Please note that this is the maximum configuration for the graphics card. A similar configuration with an RTX Pro 1000 Blackwell Laptop GPU retails for $4,100.49.
