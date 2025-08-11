Nvidia introduces compact Blackwell professional graphics cards — RTX Pro 4000 SFF and Pro 2000 GPUs arrive at SIGGRAPH 2025

Nvidia has just launched two more Blackwell GPUs designed for professionals. The RTX Pro 4000 SFF and RTX Pro 2000 have been unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2025. These GPUs round out the company's workstation lineup, slotting in under the top-of-the-line RTX Pro 6000 that was released earlier this year. Aside from their increased performance over prior-gen products, Nvidia says that these GPUs are also tailored for AI acceleration that works across varying workflows in different industries.

The RTX Pro 4000 Blackwell SFF is a smaller version of the already available RTX 4000 Blackwell card. The company claims that it offers more than twice the AI performance of the previous-generation RTX A4000 SFF, with improved ray tracing capabilities and 50% more bandwidth — all while retaining the same 70-watt maximum TDP of the previous card.

With 24GB of ECC GDDR7 memory and a claimed 770 AI TOPS of throughput, this GPU could be a great option for professionals looking for more power in a smaller package. Those characteristics make it especially useful for workstations with limited space or tight power and thermal budgets.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

There's also a new RTX Pro 2000 card with 16GB of ECC GDDR7 memory and 545 AI TOPS of power in the same 70W TGP. Nvidia says this card is built for mainstream design and AI workflows. This GPU is claimed to be around 1.5 times faster than the Nvidia RTX A2000 in 3D modeling, computer-aided design, and rendering. The company also says it's useful for AI image and text generation, boosting its AI performance to make AI-powered workflows faster and more seamless.

Unfortunately, we don’t have detailed pricing for these GPUs yet — we expect that information to come from its authorized resellers and system integrators. The company also did not reveal the exact specifications for the RTX Pro 4000 SFF and RTX Pro 2000 on stage.

These GPUs are expected to become available later this year, with the RTX Pro 2000 available through PNY and TD Synnex for those looking for individual cards to upgrade their existing units, and from system integrators including Boxx, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, for those looking for complete workstation solutions. The Nvidia RTX Pro 4000 SFF will be available in systems from Nvidia partners like Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.