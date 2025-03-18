Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs

If you already thought it was hard to get an Nvidia RTX 50-series Blackwell GPU, things are potentially about to get even more difficult. We've heard from some people at GDC/GTC that Nvidia is working to improve the supply of all of its Blackwell GPUs, and some even suggested we "might" see supply finally start to catch up to demand by May/June -- and by that, we mean the suggestion was that we could even see MSRP priced models on sale and readily available. We'll believe that when we see it. In the meantime, Nvidia during the GTC 2025 keynote this morning just announced its Blackwell RTX Pro series of graphics products. These will target both laptops and desktops, as well as standalone PCs and data center products.



We expected this announcement, and certainly Nvidia would know it was incoming and would plan for the increased production required. But we would also say the same of the RTX 50-series launches. Nvidia should have known demand would be high, and yet the supply has been woefully insufficient. And given the choice between shipping GB202/GB203/GB205 GPUs as consumer parts with an ostensible $550~$2,000 MSRP, or to ship professional and data center parts that can cost five times as much, we suspect the latter category will be served first whenever possible.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Details on the exact specifications and configurations haven't been shared, though we do know that the top solution will use the same GB202 chip as the GeForce RTX 5090, but with a dramatically altered memory configuration. First, some of the professional GPU configurations will be equipped with 24Gb (3GB) GDDR7 chips, the same chips that are currently going into the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. That bumps the memory configuration from 32GB on a 512-bit interface to 48GB, or from 16GB on a 256-bit interface (for lower tier parts) to 24GB, and for a 192-bit interface there will be 18GB options.



But that's only part of the potential upgrade. As we've traditionally seen with professional and data center solutions, Nvidia will ship some products with memory chips in "clamshell" mode -- with GDDR7 chips on both sides of the PCB. That doubles the maximum capacity for every interface width, yielding up to 96GB for GB202 and its 512-bit interface, up to 48GB for GB203 and its 256-bit interface, and up to 36GB for GB205's 192-bit interface.



And that's not some hypothetical number. Nvidia has stated that it will have a Blackwell RTX Pro GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 memory, with ECC enabled. Laptops on the other hand look like they'll stick to similar capabilities as the RTX 50-series mobile solutions, with an RTX Pro solution sporting up to 24GB -- the same as the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, which uses the GB203 silicon.



Nvidia has also announced a change in branding, if you missed that. Where the previous professional and data center solutions were sold under various RTX names (RTX A6000/A5500/A5000/etc. for Ampere, then RTX 6000/5000/4500/etc. for Ada), the new Blackwell generation of professional and data center GPUs will use RTX Pro nomenclature.



Nvidia already listed the RTX Pro 6000/5000/4500/4000 series GPU names for desktops. For laptops, there will be RTX Pro 5000/4000/3000/2000/1000/500 models, and for data center so far there's only an RTX Pro 6000. That last will, naturally, be the full-fat model with 96GB of GDDR7 ECC memory, taking over from the Nvidia L40.

We're glad to see the change in naming, as things were becoming a bit obfuscated after Nvidia killed off its Quadro branding several generations back. Now, RTX Pro will very clearly indicate that something is different from the standard GeForce RTX lineup. However, there's still the matter of those numbers. RTX Pro 6000 quite obviously implies a Blackwell GPU for now, but what will happen with the next generation Rubin (or whatever the codename ends up being for the non-DC parts) GPUs? This is where the Ampere RTX A6000 branding made sense, but Ada parts dropped the A and things became a little fuzzy. Hopefully, that's something Nvidia addresses when those future products finally arrive.