Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell appears online with an eye-watering price tag of over $11,000

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell workstation GPU has started appearing in more online listings, particularly in Japan and Europe. According to Twitter/X user @jisakuhibi, a Japanese retailer has listed the GPU for ¥1,630,600, which is approximately $11,326.

We also spotted the GPU at UK-based online retailer Scan, which is accepting pre-orders for a PNY-branded RTX Pro 6000 graphics card at £7,859.99 (around $10,433). Notably, the Scan listing currently displays an image of an RTX 5000 Founders Edition card, likely serving as a placeholder.​

Last month the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell was spotted on a US-based IT retailer for enterprise customers, just days after the official announcement at GTC. The retailer had listed the GPU at $8,565, which is about a 26% increase over the previous-generation RTX 6000 Ada.

The RTX Pro 6000 GPU primarily targets professionals working in high-performance computing, AI development, data science, content creation, and engineering visualization. It's designed for workstation users who need extreme levels of GPU acceleration for tasks such as complex simulations, large-scale AI model training, real-time ray tracing, and advanced 3D rendering.

Based on the GB202 chip, the RTX Pro 6000 workstation-class GPU features 24,064 CUDA cores spread across 188 streaming multiprocessors with 128 CUDA cores each. With a boost clock speed of 2,617MHz, the GPU comes with a massive 96GB of GDDR7 memory. For comparison, the RTX 5090, which is currently the most powerful consumer-grade GPU from Nvidia, also uses the GB202 chip but with a reduced core count of 21,760 CUDA cores, a peak clock of 2,410MHz, and 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

Just last week, the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell was spotted in a leaked benchmark listing where the GPU scored 368,219 points in Geekbench’s OpenCL benchmark, trailing the RTX 5090’s 376,858. While the performance gap is quite narrow, it's surprising given the Pro GPU’s superior hardware including the massive 96GB memory. However, as a pre-release product with early drivers, its full potential likely hasn’t been realized yet. Power limitations and restricted memory access due to unfinished software further explain the current performance shortfall.

While raw specifications of the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell are impressive, buying one, especially at these sky-high prices, seems impractical for typical enthusiasts. The GPU is clearly going to end up being a niche solution for enterprise and specialized professional workloads. Potential buyers will likely need to weigh whether the incremental performance gains and expansive memory can justify the steep premium over previous-gen models and consumer-grade alternatives like the RTX 5090.

