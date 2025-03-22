Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU is listed for $8,565 at US retailer — 26% more expensive than the last-gen RTX 6000 Ada

Nvidia's newly announced RTX Pro Blackwell GPU listings have gone live at Connections, a US-based IT retailer targeting enterprise customers. Prices start as low as $700 (via Videocardz).

The retailer's website also lists a wide array of unannounced Blackwell GPUs, like the RTX Pro 2000 and RTX Pro 4000 SFF Blackwell, along with their expected prices. We're already aware of the specifications, so this gives us some idea of where the prices stand versus the last generation. Note that these are premature listings that could very well deviate from shelf prices, so we shouldn't read too much into them.

The RTX Pro Blackwell family is the workstation counterpart to Nvidia's Blackwell lineup of GPUs, with a new "Pro" modifier to further distinguish these products from other offerings. With the help of 24Gb (3GB) GDDR7 modules, Nvidia has managed a 50% increase in VRAM capacity across the same bus width compared to standard GeForce RTX 50 desktop GPUs. The most interesting thing is the flagship RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell, which packs 96GB of memory in clam-shell mode, where each side of the PCB can host 48GB.

Connections published product listing pages with prices for these Blackwell ProViz GPUs, but they are not yet for sale. The premier RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell has been listed starting at $8,565 ($8,435 in bulk) for a 26% increase over last generation's RTX 6000 Ada. Nvidia offers this GPU in Workstation, Workstation Max-Q, and Server editions; the Max-Q's TGP is capped at 300W, while the server variant relies on external cooling through server fans.

Nvidia RTX Pro Blackwell GPU Specifications And Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell RTX Pro 4500 Blackwell RTX Pro 4000 Blackwell GPU Name GB202 GB202 GB203 GB203 CUDA Cores 24,064 14,080 10,496 8,960 Streaming Multiprocessors 188 110 82 70 Memory 96GB 48GB 32GB 24GB Memory Speed 28 Gbps 28 Gbps 28 Gbps 28 Gbps % Die Enabled 97.92% 57.29% 97.62% 83.33% Tensor Cores 752 440 328 280 Ray Tracing Cores 188 110 82 70 L2 Cache 128MB 96MB? 64MB? 48MB? TGP 300W/600W 300W 200W 140W Listed Price $8,565 $4,569 $2,623 $1,546

Down the stack is the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell, listed for $4,569. Depending on your retailer, that's anywhere between the same and 15% more expensive than the RTX 5000 Ada. Nvidia has packaged this GPU with 48GB of memory and a highly cut-down GB202 die in a dual-slot design. Next up is the RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell, which shifts to GB203 and 32GB and is listed for $2,623. That price tag is quite comparable to the RTX 4500 Ada.

While the RTX Pro 4000 Blackwell, with its compact dimensions and single-slot form factor, more or less qualifies as an SFF (Small Factor Factor) GPU, Nvidia hasn't explicitly added an "SFF" modifier in its name. We found two listings of this GPU in SFF and non-SFF flavors at $1,546, roughly on par with the handful of RTX 4000 Ada listings we found online.

At the bottom is the unannounced RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell, priced at $700. Like its Ada Lovelace counterpart, it might be scheduled for launch at a later date. Specifications are unknown, though a 128-bit bus and 24Gb GDDR7 combination opens doors for potential 12GB and 24GB (clamshell) VRAM configurations.