AMD RX 9060 XT GPU retailer listings start at $450

Online listings for AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT have started appearing online, with the GPU showing up on Amazon and another Swiss retailer. According to VideoCardz, XFX put up two versions of the 9060 XT — a dual-fan 8 GB variant priced at $449.99 and a three-fan 16 GB version that costs $519.99.

Both cards boast a boost clock of up to 3,320 MHz, slightly higher than the leaked reference specs of just 3.2 GHz. Popular hardware leaker momomo_us also shared a screenshot from a Swiss retailer showing Acer Nitro RX 9060 XT GPUs on X. The 16 GB OC variant is priced at CHF 556.70 (around $670), with the cheaper 8 GB OC costing CHF 508.30 (around $612).

It might seem that the 9060 XT is significantly more expensive than the RTX 5060 Ti series. After all, Team Green’s 16 GB version has an MSRP of just $429, with the 8 GB model set at $379. But if you check where you can buy these graphics cards, you’ll find that the $400 to $500 price range is about right, especially as many AIB partners offer models that sell at much higher prices than the manufacturer has recommended.

Furthermore, these could also be just placeholder pricing—after all, AMD has yet to officially launch these cards, and we do not have a whiff of the GPU’s MSRP. Still, we hope that the 9060 XT family will be competitively priced and that there’ll be many options at MSRP during launch, which is expected to be May 18.

What we’re not excited about, though, is the existence of an 8 GB variant for the 9060 XT. Many experts say that 8 GB of VRAM is no longer viable for modern AAA games, with Grok AI saying it’s “like bringing a butter knife to a gunfight”. We’ve even seen this with the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB, which loses up to 10% of performance when plugged into a PCIe 4.0 slot.

We do not know how the 9060 XT 8 GB will perform yet, as AMD has not released any information about the RX 9060 XT family yet. However, we do hope that reviewers can publish their findings on the GPU’s release date, allowing us, consumers, to determine whether these GPUs are worth the asking price.

