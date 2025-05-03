Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB loses up to 10% performance when using PCIe 4.0

Nvidia launched the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and 8GB models in mid-April, and the GPU with the larger VRAM received relatively positive reviews. However, many say that the 8GB graphics card is struggling due to a lack of VRAM, even at lower resolutions. Aside from that, Computer Base [machine translated] also discovered another issue brought by the smaller memory: reduced performance in some titles when attached to a PCIe 4.0 slot.

The publication measured 27 titles at 1440p, with the 8GB card getting an average FPS of 59.4 with a PCIe 5.0 motherboard, and a slightly lower 55.82 FPS when hooked up via PCIe 4.0. The 1% lows recorded are at 47.21 FPS and 43.93 FPS, respectively. This might not seem bad initially, but a few select titles had it much worse than the average.

Out of all the tested games, eight titles suffered a 5 FPS or more decrease in both average FPS and 1% lows—an almost 9% or more decrease in performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Title RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 5.0, FPS RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 4.0, FPS FPS Difference RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 5.0, 1% Lows RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 4.0, 1% Lows 1% Lows Difference Assassin's Creed Shadows 54.9 54.4 0.5 50.9 49.5 1.4 Black Myth: Wukong 60.7 60.7 0 50.7 50.3 0.4 COD: Black Ops 6 88.7 88.5 0.2 81.3 80.3 1 Dragon Age: The Veilguard 34 4.8 29.2 24.6 3.3 21.3 Dragon's Dogma 2 63.3 63.2 0.1 56.5 55.8 0.7 Empire of the Ants 75.7 75.7 0 64.8 64.7 0.1 F1 24 82 75.1 6.9 51.9 42.2 9.7 Final Fantasy XVI 55.4 44 11.4 41.8 32.6 9.2 Frostpunk 2 61.7 61.6 0.1 48.5 48.1 0.4 Ghost of Tsushima 56.9 55.8 1.1 53.1 51.4 1.7 God of War: Ragnarök 65.3 65.1 0.2 54.8 54.6 0.2 Horizon Forbidden West 50.5 45.1 5.4 44.5 39.4 5.1 Indiana Jones and the Big Circle 40.5 28.3 12.2 27.8 22.8 5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 67.2 67.1 0.1 59.4 59.3 0.1 Lego: Horizon Adventures 57.9 57.4 0.5 51.1 50.8 0.3 MechWarrior 5: Clans 44.5 41.6 2.9 32.7 30.7 2 Monster Hunter Wilds 54.4 46.5 7.9 37 26 11 Oblivion Remastered 35.5 33.2 2.3 15.5 13 2.5 Outcast: A New Beginning 69.7 69.4 0.3 51.6 51.3 0.3 Satisfactory 57.8 57.7 0.1 46.7 46.5 0.2 Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 58 57.8 0.2 42.2 41.9 0.3 Silent Hill 2 62.7 61.7 1 41.8 40.8 1 Spider-Man 2 26.9 18.8 8.1 16.3 10.1 6.2 Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl 77.3 76.8 0.5 61.2 61 0.2 Star Wars Outlaws 58.9 58.7 0.2 48.1 47 1.1 The Last of Us Part II 58 53 5 42.8 35.8 7 Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 85.4 85.1 0.3 77.2 76.8 0.4 Average 59.40 55.82 3.58 47.21 43.93 3.29

This might not be an issue for enthusiasts with higher-end GPUs that cost more, as they most likely run the latest hardware or can afford to get them if needed. However, given that the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB is designed as a mainstream card, it will more likely be purchased by users running older motherboard models that might not have support for PCIe 5.0 yet. Of course, they’ll expect better performance when upgrading to this GPU, but if their favorite game happens to be one of the titles affected by this performance gap, they will be disappointed.

That’s why many reviewers no longer recommend graphics cards with 8GB of VRAM or less, especially if you’re a gamer. As PC game developers take advantage of more demanding hardware, players with GPUs with limited memory will tend to get left behind.

There might still be demand for a GPU at this price point, as Nvidia would likely not have made the 8GB variant if nobody would buy it. But if you want to make the most out of your money, you should stay away from brand-new graphics cards with less than 12GB of VRAM.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.