Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB loses up to 10% performance when using PCIe 4.0
8GB VRAM no longer cuts it for modern gaming.
Nvidia launched the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and 8GB models in mid-April, and the GPU with the larger VRAM received relatively positive reviews. However, many say that the 8GB graphics card is struggling due to a lack of VRAM, even at lower resolutions. Aside from that, Computer Base [machine translated] also discovered another issue brought by the smaller memory: reduced performance in some titles when attached to a PCIe 4.0 slot.
The publication measured 27 titles at 1440p, with the 8GB card getting an average FPS of 59.4 with a PCIe 5.0 motherboard, and a slightly lower 55.82 FPS when hooked up via PCIe 4.0. The 1% lows recorded are at 47.21 FPS and 43.93 FPS, respectively. This might not seem bad initially, but a few select titles had it much worse than the average.
Out of all the tested games, eight titles suffered a 5 FPS or more decrease in both average FPS and 1% lows—an almost 9% or more decrease in performance.
Game Title
RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 5.0, FPS
RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 4.0, FPS
FPS Difference
RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 5.0, 1% Lows
RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, PCIe 4.0, 1% Lows
1% Lows Difference
Assassin's Creed Shadows
54.9
54.4
0.5
50.9
49.5
1.4
Black Myth: Wukong
60.7
60.7
0
50.7
50.3
0.4
COD: Black Ops 6
88.7
88.5
0.2
81.3
80.3
1
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
34
4.8
29.2
24.6
3.3
21.3
Dragon's Dogma 2
63.3
63.2
0.1
56.5
55.8
0.7
Empire of the Ants
75.7
75.7
0
64.8
64.7
0.1
F1 24
82
75.1
6.9
51.9
42.2
9.7
Final Fantasy XVI
55.4
44
11.4
41.8
32.6
9.2
Frostpunk 2
61.7
61.6
0.1
48.5
48.1
0.4
Ghost of Tsushima
56.9
55.8
1.1
53.1
51.4
1.7
God of War: Ragnarök
65.3
65.1
0.2
54.8
54.6
0.2
Horizon Forbidden West
50.5
45.1
5.4
44.5
39.4
5.1
Indiana Jones and the Big Circle
40.5
28.3
12.2
27.8
22.8
5
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
67.2
67.1
0.1
59.4
59.3
0.1
Lego: Horizon Adventures
57.9
57.4
0.5
51.1
50.8
0.3
MechWarrior 5: Clans
44.5
41.6
2.9
32.7
30.7
2
Monster Hunter Wilds
54.4
46.5
7.9
37
26
11
Oblivion Remastered
35.5
33.2
2.3
15.5
13
2.5
Outcast: A New Beginning
69.7
69.4
0.3
51.6
51.3
0.3
Satisfactory
57.8
57.7
0.1
46.7
46.5
0.2
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
58
57.8
0.2
42.2
41.9
0.3
Silent Hill 2
62.7
61.7
1
41.8
40.8
1
Spider-Man 2
26.9
18.8
8.1
16.3
10.1
6.2
Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl
77.3
76.8
0.5
61.2
61
0.2
Star Wars Outlaws
58.9
58.7
0.2
48.1
47
1.1
The Last of Us Part II
58
53
5
42.8
35.8
7
Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
85.4
85.1
0.3
77.2
76.8
0.4
Average
59.40
55.82
3.58
47.21
43.93
3.29
This might not be an issue for enthusiasts with higher-end GPUs that cost more, as they most likely run the latest hardware or can afford to get them if needed. However, given that the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB is designed as a mainstream card, it will more likely be purchased by users running older motherboard models that might not have support for PCIe 5.0 yet. Of course, they’ll expect better performance when upgrading to this GPU, but if their favorite game happens to be one of the titles affected by this performance gap, they will be disappointed.
That’s why many reviewers no longer recommend graphics cards with 8GB of VRAM or less, especially if you’re a gamer. As PC game developers take advantage of more demanding hardware, players with GPUs with limited memory will tend to get left behind.
There might still be demand for a GPU at this price point, as Nvidia would likely not have made the 8GB variant if nobody would buy it. But if you want to make the most out of your money, you should stay away from brand-new graphics cards with less than 12GB of VRAM.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Minecraft runs on 8MB of VRAM using a 20-year-old GPU
Intel Arc Xe3 Celestial GPU enters pre-validation stage
5060Ti has an 8x slot 5.0, so it has 32GB/s transfer speeds, and half that when PCIe4.0.
Where as the VRAM on the 5060Ti runs at 448GB/s.
I saw some talk about Blackwell just being bad/buggy on PCIe 4.0. Maybe that's part of it.