Nvidia's 16GB RTX 5060 Ti reportedly 16x more popular than its 8GB variant — German retailer figures suggest customers are steering clear of lower spec model

GPU sales data often highlights interesting patterns such as customer preference, supply availability, variance between regions, and much more. It allows us to gauge not only the current status of the market at large, but also the specific models people are inclined toward. As such, new sales data from Mindfactory.de, spotted by TechPowerUp, tells us that customers are heavily favoring the 16GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti over its 8GB counterpart.

Mindfactory.de is one of Germany's largest retailers and the only one with public sales figures. You can see the number of units sold on each of their listings, which includes GPUs from various AIBs and manufacturers. Doing the math, the numbers reveal the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB has sold 1,675 units so far, as compared to only 105 units for the 8GB variant.

(Image credit: Future)

Customers are helping outsell the 8GB RTX 5060Ti by over 16 times — which means for every one RTX 5060 Ti 8GB sold, there are sixteen RTX 5060 Ti 16GB flying off the shelves. That chalks up to a 1600% difference across the board, all while both cards are in stock and keeping up with demand. So, there are no availability restraints enabling this purchasing behavior.

Despite the price difference, buyers are regularly choosing the more expensive RTX 5060 Ti simply due to the extra VRAM it has to offer. With new releases getting more demanding and visual additives like ray tracing becoming commonplace, 16GB of VRAM has started to look more lucrative regardless of the cost. It performs better today and will sell more easily tomorrow in the second-hand market.

GPUs with 8GB memory buffers often struggle with modern games these days, and our pursuit of photorealism in blockbuster titles will only worsen this over time. Features like Neural Texture Compression can help combat the increased VRAM usage, but it's up to the developers to implement these technologies, and even then, you can only fight physics so much.

Interestingly, though, opposing sales data from TechEpiphany on X shows us that it's AMD topping the charts as of late. The RX 9070 XT and RX 9060 XT are both the best-selling GPUs from the last week of June, with the aforementioned RTX 5060 Ti closely following in third place. That being said, these numbers are likely coalescing the sales of the 8GB and 16GB variants.

🔥 GPU Retail Sales Week 26 '25 (mf)ℹ️ UnitsAMD: 615 units sold, 53.95%, ASP: 533Nvidia: 515, 45.18%, ASP: 805Intel: 10, 0.88%, ASP: 108ℹ️ RevenueAMD: 327814, 44.1%Nvidia: 414427, 55.75%Intel: 1084, 0.15% pic.twitter.com/z4zxick6JfJuly 2, 2025

Moreover, a similar narrative clings to the red camp where AMD's 16GB cards are outselling their 8GB peers, only even more intensely. The Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB has more than 30 times the sales of the 8GB RX 9060 XT on Mindfactory.de, which just goes to show that the sentiment is shared across the community, regardless of whatever GPU brand you support.

