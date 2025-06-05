AMD RX 9060 XT 16GB flies off shelves, 8GB lingers - GPU launch highlights demand split between variants

It's been a few hours since the AMD RX 9060 XT hit online shelves, and so far, the state of things across the web seems split harshly down the line of the card's 8GB and 16GB variants. The card is widely available at MSRP in the U.S. and several European countries in both its 8GB SKUs, but 16GB stock is far harder to find than the 8GB variant, now stabilizing at around $40 over MSRP online in the United States and Europe.

The 9060 XT's 8GB and 16GB models launched today at suggested retail prices of $299 and $349, undercutting Nvidia and finally providing an on-ramp to 1080p gaming in the current generation of GPU releases. The card has many variants from an array of board partners, and our team has had trouble finding 16GB models remain in stock for longer than two hours. That's not a problem with the 8GB version, though; We've had trouble finding sites that don't offer the 8GB at MSRP.

Newegg currently hosts the greatest number of 9060 XT models for U.S. shoppers, with the site offering many 8GB models in stock at MSRP of $299. Its 16GB models are noticeably scarcer, with several SKUs selling out during the time of writing this article, and only $389 models are currently available.

Other sites in the U.S., such as Best Buy, seems to be drip-feeding supply throughout the day. Several 8GB models are still available at MSRP on a variety of U.S. retailers, with 16GB now also popping up closer to $390.

Western European retailers have largely raised prices to €349 ($399) for the RX 9060 XT 16GB this morning, but several like Overclockers UK still offer several models at €319, matching the U.S. MSRP after the mandated VAT. Some further inland have complained about limited supply at scalper's prices even before sales began, indicating another desert in GPU supply in Eastern Europe.

In-person retailers like MicroCenter are also reporting high stock on physical shelves at a variety of locations, and starting at the coveted $349 price tag.

For a constantly-updated look at availability trends on the 9060 XT throughout the day, be sure to refer back to our where to buy article, which will be updated as sales continue to shift throughout the week.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As many online critics suggested pre-release, the 8GB does not seem to be enticing early adopters, indicated by its availability. But if nothing else, it is nice to see a GPU still available at MSRP on its launch day in 2025.