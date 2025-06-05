Where to buy AMD's RX 9060 XT

AMD's RX 9060 XT launches today, starting at $299 for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB version. AMD has positioned the RX 9060 XT to fend off the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti (especially the 8GB variant) at both MSRP levels. The new GPU will vie for a spot in our list of best graphics cards once our RX 9060 XT review is out.

The RX 9060 XT is AMD's latest RX 9000-series GPU, boasting the same RDNA 4 architecture as the RX 9070 series. The GPU is quite literally an RX 9070 XT cut in half, sporting 32 CUs, 2,048 shader cores, and a 128-bit memory interface. AMD is hitting the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti's weak points by offering its 16GB variant at a lower price than the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and re-introducing a full x16 PCIe configuration to the RX 9060 XT, giving it a performance edge (particularly the 8GB model) against its Blackwell competitors in older systems where PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 support may not be available.

However, just like the RTX 5060 and the 8GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti, AMD has received heavy criticism for offering an 8GB version of the RX 9060 XT. Before launch, Frank Azor famously stated on X that "The Majority of gamers are still playing at 1080p and have no use for more than 8GB of memory," even though some AAA games are already consuming more than 8GB of video memory at 1080p with ultra graphics settings. Worse, AMD neglected to give any reviewers the 8GB model of the RX 9060 XT for testing, forcing them only to test the 16GB model.

Third-party reviewer testing shows the RX 9060 XT 16GB performing 10-20% better than the RTX 5060 on average, depending on the resolution. Naturally, you'll need to do in-depth research on the types of games and resolution that you prefer before pulling the trigger.

If you do opt for the 9060 XT, we've put a list of all partner cards below that you'll be able to buy from US-based retailers:

Where to buy the AMD RX 9060 XT in the US

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Retailer Price Stock ASRock RX 9060 XT Steel Legend 16GB OC Newegg $389 Available ASRock RX 9060 XT Steel Legend 8GB OC Newegg $339 Available ASRock RX 9060 XT Challenger 16GB OC Newegg $369 Available ASRock RX 9060 XT Challenger 8GB OC Newegg $319 Available Asus RX 9060 XT 16GB TUF Gaming OC Edition Newegg $479 Out of Stock Asus RX 9060 XT 16GB Prime OC Edition Newegg $349 Out of Stock Asus RX 9060 XT 8GB Prime OC Edition Newegg $379 Available Asus RX 9060 XT 8GB Dual Newegg $299 Available Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 16GB Newegg $389 Available Row 9 - Cell 0 Amazon $636 Available Row 10 - Cell 0 Best Buy $389 Available Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 8GB Newegg $329 Available Row 12 - Cell 0 Amazon $329 Available Row 13 - Cell 0 Best Buy $329 Available Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming 16GB Best Buy $349 Available Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming 8GB Best Buy $299 Available PowerColor RX 9060 XT Reaper 8GB Newegg $299 Available Sapphire RX 9060 XT Pulse 16GB Newegg No Price Unavailable Row 18 - Cell 0 Amazon $395 Available Sapphire RX 9060 XT Pulse 8GB Newegg $299 Available XFX RX 9060 XT Mercury OC Gaming Edition 16GB Best Buy $539 Out of Stock XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC White Gaming Edition Triple Fan 16GB Newegg $419 Available Row 22 - Cell 0 Amazon $419 Available Row 23 - Cell 0 Best Buy $419 Available XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC Gaming Edition Triple Fan 16GB Best Buy $349 Available XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC Gaming Edition 16GB Newegg $349 Out of Stock Row 26 - Cell 0 Amazon $349 Available XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC Gaming Edition 8GB Newegg $349 Available Row 28 - Cell 0 Amazon $299 Available Row 29 - Cell 0 Best Buy $299 Available XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC White Gaming Edition 8GB Newegg $299 Available Row 31 - Cell 0 Amazon $369 Available Row 32 - Cell 0 Best Buy $369 Available

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.