Recommended reading

Where to buy AMD's RX 9060 XT

Deals
By , published

The RX 9060 XT is now available to buy. Here's where you can pick one up if you want one in your gaming rig.

Sapphire RX 9060 XT graphics cards
(Image credit: Sapphire)

AMD's RX 9060 XT launches today, starting at $299 for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB version. AMD has positioned the RX 9060 XT to fend off the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti (especially the 8GB variant) at both MSRP levels. The new GPU will vie for a spot in our list of best graphics cards once our RX 9060 XT review is out.

The RX 9060 XT is AMD's latest RX 9000-series GPU, boasting the same RDNA 4 architecture as the RX 9070 series. The GPU is quite literally an RX 9070 XT cut in half, sporting 32 CUs, 2,048 shader cores, and a 128-bit memory interface. AMD is hitting the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti's weak points by offering its 16GB variant at a lower price than the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and re-introducing a full x16 PCIe configuration to the RX 9060 XT, giving it a performance edge (particularly the 8GB model) against its Blackwell competitors in older systems where PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 support may not be available.

However, just like the RTX 5060 and the 8GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti, AMD has received heavy criticism for offering an 8GB version of the RX 9060 XT. Before launch, Frank Azor famously stated on X that "The Majority of gamers are still playing at 1080p and have no use for more than 8GB of memory," even though some AAA games are already consuming more than 8GB of video memory at 1080p with ultra graphics settings. Worse, AMD neglected to give any reviewers the 8GB model of the RX 9060 XT for testing, forcing them only to test the 16GB model.

Third-party reviewer testing shows the RX 9060 XT 16GB performing 10-20% better than the RTX 5060 on average, depending on the resolution. Naturally, you'll need to do in-depth research on the types of games and resolution that you prefer before pulling the trigger.

If you do opt for the 9060 XT, we've put a list of all partner cards below that you'll be able to buy from US-based retailers:

Where to buy the AMD RX 9060 XT in the US

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Retailer

Price

Stock

ASRock RX 9060 XT Steel Legend 16GB OC

Newegg

$389

Available

ASRock RX 9060 XT Steel Legend 8GB OC

Newegg

$339

Available

ASRock RX 9060 XT Challenger 16GB OC

Newegg

$369

Available

ASRock RX 9060 XT Challenger 8GB OC

Newegg

$319

Available

Asus RX 9060 XT 16GB TUF Gaming OC Edition

Newegg

$479

Out of Stock

Asus RX 9060 XT 16GB Prime OC Edition

Newegg

$349

Out of Stock

Asus RX 9060 XT 8GB Prime OC Edition

Newegg

$379

Available

Asus RX 9060 XT 8GB Dual

Newegg

$299

Available

Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 16GB

Newegg

$389

Available

Row 9 - Cell 0

Amazon

$636

Available

Row 10 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$389

Available

Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 8GB

Newegg

$329

Available

Row 12 - Cell 0

Amazon

$329

Available

Row 13 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$329

Available

Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming 16GB

Best Buy

$349

Available

Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming 8GB

Best Buy

$299

Available

PowerColor RX 9060 XT Reaper 8GB

Newegg

$299

Available

Sapphire RX 9060 XT Pulse 16GB

Newegg

No Price

Unavailable

Row 18 - Cell 0

Amazon

$395

Available

Sapphire RX 9060 XT Pulse 8GB

Newegg

$299

Available

XFX RX 9060 XT Mercury OC Gaming Edition 16GB

Best Buy

$539

Out of Stock

XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC White Gaming Edition Triple Fan 16GB

Newegg

$419

Available

Row 22 - Cell 0

Amazon

$419

Available

Row 23 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$419

Available

XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC Gaming Edition Triple Fan 16GB

Best Buy

$349

Available

XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC Gaming Edition 16GB

Newegg

$349

Out of Stock

Row 26 - Cell 0

Amazon

$349

Available

XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC Gaming Edition 8GB

Newegg

$349

Available

Row 28 - Cell 0

Amazon

$299

Available

Row 29 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$299

Available

XFX RX 9060 XT Swift OC White Gaming Edition 8GB

Newegg

$299

Available

Row 31 - Cell 0

Amazon

$369

Available

Row 32 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$369

Available

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.