AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card roundup: Every announced card from every AIB partner

The RX 9060 XT launches on June 5th but that has not stopped AMD's partners from showing off their respective versions beforehand. Asus, Sapphire, XFX, ASRock and Gigabyte have released listings of 8GB and 16GB versions of the RX 9060 XT boasting triple-fan and dual-fan cooling solutions. We've put together a list of all partner models from the aforementioned brands below.

AMD's RX 9060 XT is its latest generation mid-range GPU, aimed at competing against GPUs like the all-new RTX 5060. The new GPU boasts 2,048 shader cores, 32 CUs, a 128-bit interface, and runs on AMD's latest RDNA 4 architecture. Essentially, the RX 9060 XT is an RX 9070 XT that has been cut in half.

AMD is offering two memory capacities for the RX 9060 XT, 8GB and 16GB, with the 8GB variant featuring a 10W lower power rating than the 16GB model (at least for the reference specs). AMD claims the 8GB variant will be "good enough" for 1080p gamers, while the 16GB counterpart is geared towards higher resolutions.

MSRP for the 8GB model is $299, and the 16GB model $349. Of course, AIB partner model pricing will vary and be more expensive than MSRP, depending on the model.

Sapphire

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sapphire) (Image credit: Sapphire) (Image credit: Sapphire) (Image credit: Sapphire) (Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire — one of the most recognized AMD partners, has four RX 9060 XT models in its arsenal consisting of one Nitro+ variant, one Pure variant and two Pulse models.

The Nitro+ model is Sapphire's flagship version of the RX 9060 XT, available exclusively in 16GB capacity. It is one of the most exotic 9060 XT cards featuring a fat triple-slot cooler design with a massive grille on the side that serves both aesthetical appeal and functionality. The side area is so large that Sapphire was able to fit a RGB bar on the bottom, while providing more than enough room for air to travel out the side simultaneously.

The Nitro+ variant comes with a variety of features including fuse protection, fan quick disconnects (for easy fan replacements), an internal ARGB header, and FrameDefense; a special architecture that provides improved graphics card durability and rigidity. The Nitro+ model also comes with a Honeywell PTM7950 thermal pad instead of thermal paste, allowing the card to function for years without the effects of thermal paste degradation (or "pump out").

One feature that is missing from the RX 9060 XT variant is a hidden 12V-2x6 power connector; a feature that the RX 9070 series counterparts came with. Instead, Sapphire opted to put the RX 9060 XT's 8-pin power connector on the side where it normally sits on most graphics cards

The Pure variant is technically Sapphire's mid-range offering, featuring a white finish and a dual-fan cooler design, though in the RX 9060 XT's case, it is essentially a white version of the Pulse model.

The Pulse models are Sapphire's entry-level solutions featuring a black finish with red accents. Both the Pure and Pulse models share many of the Nitro+'s features including the Honeywell PTM7950 thermal pad and FrameDefense. The main advantage of the Pure and Pulse models are their smaller 2.3 slot form factor and shorter footprint afforded to them by their more compact dual-fan cooler designs.

XFX

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: XFX) (Image credit: XFX) (Image credit: XFX) (Image credit: XFX) (Image credit: XFX)

Contrary to Gigabyte, XFX has a plethora of RX 9060 XT models with a whopping 12 models in total comprised of triple-fan and dual-fan cooler options in both 8GB and 16GB trims. In typical XFX fashion, the AIB partner barely shows any features of their GPUs beyond core specs.

The Mercury class is XFX's flagship lineup, consisting of two identical 16GB triple-fan models (with the only difference noticeable being each card's physical model name). The Mercy cards sport an aggressive-looking triple-fan design with a sharp angular shroud and a silver color scheme.

The Swift class represents XFX's mainstream lineup of RX 9060 XT graphics cards, including triple and dual fan cooler options. The triple fan options are comprised of five models, three featuring 16GB trims and the other 8GB trims. Out of the five models, two are white and four are black. The triple-fan cards come with a boxy shroud with either a pure white or pure black color scheme, along with an XFX logo on the right side that is illuminated.

The dual-fan options are comprised of five models as well, with four black models, and two white models. Three of the cards are 8GB variants while the other two are 16GB. These smaller cards carry on the same aesthetic and shroud design as their triple-fan counterparts but forgo illumination on the XFX logo on the side.

Despite having an impressive number of variants, none are factory overclocked.

Asus

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus is providing four versions of the RX 9060 XT: one Dual model, two Prime variants, and a single TUF Gaming SKU. Memory capacities are split based on model hierarchy; the Dual gets the 8GB RX 9060 XT trim, the Prime lineup gets both 8GB and 16GB trims, and the TUF Gaming gets the 16GB version.

The TUF Gaming card represents Asus' flagship graphics card for the RX 9060 XT series, featuring a rugged militaristic design with aggressive edges, and a gunmetal color theme with silver accents. The card is a 2.5-slot design, featuring a triple-fan cooling solution with "Military-Grade Components" such as TUF-branded chokes and MOSFETS.

The Prime cards feature the same 2.5-slot form factor and a similar triple-fan cooler design as the TUF Gaming model. Most notably, the card's aesthetic is radically different, boasting a less aggressive black finish with a very round shroud on the edges. The Prime models boast a look that works in both non-gaming and gaming-focused builds.

The Dual model represents Asus' entry-level and only dual-fan cooling solution for its RX 9060 XT graphics card lineup. The card has the same 2.5 slot design as its triple-fan counterparts but is much shorter thanks to its dual-fan cooler design. The card boasts a stealthy black color scheme and no RGB lighting.

Gigabyte

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte is only offering one RX 9060 XT model at this time, that being a RX 9060 XT Gaming sporting a triple-fan cooler design. Gigabyte is offering four versions of this specific model, an 8GB SKU, 16GB SKU and factory overclocked versions of both.

With other GPUs, Gigabyte's Gaming series represents its mid-range solution usually sandwiched between the Windforce and Eagle series below and the Aorus series above. The cooler is comprised of a triple-fan cooling solution with composite copper heat pipes and a copper plate connecting the GPU, VRAM and heatsink together. Power delivery is comprised of lower RDS(on) MOSFETs and ESR solid capacitors.

The card also uses Gigabyte's "server-grade" thermal conductive gel that has been prone to leaking in the past, but does not affect reliability (the issue has also since been allegedly solved by Gigabyte). The exterior is largely minimalistic sporting a rugged-esque grey finish with minimal RGB lighting.

We have not heard if Gigabyte will be releasing other variants of the RX 9060 XT, but at least for now, the Gaming cards will be its sole RX 9060 XT model.

ASRock

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASRock) (Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock has two RX 9060 XT models in total, a Steel Legend variant, which features a white triple-fan cooler design, and a Challenger model, which is its budget-friendly dual-fan scounterpart. All of ASRock's RX 9060 XT GPUs are factory overclocked.

The Steel Legend currently serves as ASRock's flagship model featuring two sub-models, an 8GB model and a 16GB model. The card comes with the Steel Legend's traditional white color scheme with a white shroud accompanied by RGB illuminated fans and grey accents.

Cooling is comprised of a nickel-plated copper base and ultra-fit heat pipes sandwiched very close to each other near the contact point to maximize thermal efficiency. The card also uses high-density metal welding, which allegedly improves heat dissipation. Power delivery is comprised of a Dr. MOS integrated power stage solution and premium power chokes.

Similar to the Nitro+, the Steel Legend comes with an ARGB header internally, enabling the GPU to control dedicated ARGB equipment. This feature is particuarly useful on older motherboards that lack ARGB headers altogether.

The Challeger represents ASRock's budget-friendly solution, and is the smallest of the two GPUs sporting a dual-fan cooler design. The card comes in a black finish with minimal RGB lighting and some grey accents for extra flair.

The card features the same high-density metal welding and ultra-fit heatpipes as the Steel Legend but trimmed down in a more compact cooling solution. Power delivery is comprised of a Dr.MOS power stages solution and premium 90A power chokes.