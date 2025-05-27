Stray AMD RX 9060 XT PCB photo emerges from Gigabyte factory tour

There’s not a lot about the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT that remains a mystery after AMD’s launch presentation, and its AIB partner boards being displayed all over Computex. However, Slovakia-based tech site HW Cooling recently enjoyed a Gigabyte factory tour, where they managed to snap a nice, clear shot of an upcoming RX 9060 XT graphics card PCB. There are lots of other interesting photos and details, too, if you care to check their full story.

The PCB is accompanied by a typical Gigabyte codename, which in this case is ‘R906XTG.’ We reckon that the PCB is therefore from one of Gigabyte’s pair of Radeon RX 9060 XT Gaming graphics cards – either the 8GB or 16GB model, we can’t tell from the image, and the -16GB or -8GD Gigabyte short code is missing from the model number. Gigabyte has announced four RX 9060 XT SKUs so far. They’re all dual-slot triple-fan cards.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Refocusing on the image, we saw the diminutive Navi 44 GPU in the flesh at Computex, so that isn’t new, but we can see it here where it should be, flanked by a quartet of GDDR6 memory chips from SK hynix at 12 o’clock and three o’clock. As we don’t know whether this is the 8GB or 16GB Gigabyte RX 9060 XT Gaming PCB, we aren’t sure whether there are another four VRAM chips installed on the other side of the PCB.

Above and to the right of the central GPU and VRAM area, Gigabyte has placed a single 8-pin power connector. Along the bottom edge is the lauded PCIe 5.0 x16 interface. AMD’s decision to feature only three display outputs, as you can see on the left side of this photo, hasn’t been warmly welcomed, though.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AMD) (Image credit: AMD)

That’s about all we have to say about the surprise photo exposé from HW Cooling. If you are a practical type, more interested in things like performance, availability, and pricing, we only have AMD’s cherry-picked performance slides for now, and have been advised of MSRPs of $299 and $349 for the 8GB and 16GB versions of this card, respectively. “Wide availability” is officially touted by AMD for June 5 – a week on Thursday.

