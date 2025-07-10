Ukraine to become first European country with Starlink direct to cell service — messaging by year end, with mobile satellite broadband expected mid-2026

Ukrainian telecoms company, Kyivstar, is set to offer customers direct-to-cell satellite connectivity using SpaceX's Starlink constellation as soon as this year, in what will be a first for Europe, as per Reuters. The technology uses the Starlink satellites like cellphone towers to relay basic text messages within Ukraine and will make it possible to continue communicating even if traditional cellphone towers are damaged or service is interrupted as part of the ongoing conflict.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyivstar has taken a number of steps to enhance connectivity for its close to 25 million subscribers. That's involved making calls within the network free of charge, extending payment deadlines on accounts, providing basic 80 Mbps internet for free, and powering hundreds of free wireless networks in bomb shelters.

This latest effort will see it open up text communications for customers, no matter what's going on. There are future plans to extend broadband internet connectivity to mobile customers via Starlink in the future, too.

"The first phase is over-the-top (OTT) messaging ... so messaging via WhatsApp, Signal, and other systems ... it will be in place at the end of this year," KyivStar CEOP, Oleksandr Komarov, said.

"And probably at the beginning of 2026, let's be on the safe side, Q2 2026, we will be able to propose mobile satellite broadband data ... and voice."

Such satellite-powered texting services have been announced in other countries, too. T-Mobile will launch a data service in October this year. Customers will be able to use the Starlink constellation to send SMS, MMS, and short audio clips even without a mobile data or Wi-Fi connection (as long as they're within view of one of the satellites).

For Ukraine, though, the needs are more pressing. Where satellite connectivity can enhance convenience and safety for everyone, Ukrainians face continued bombardment from Russian drones and missiles on a daily basis, often facing blackouts and service interruptions due to strikes on national infrastructure.

The Starlink partnership will further harden KyivStar's network, allowing it to operate even when power and other services aren't readily available.

"I think that we are much more resilient than we used to be in 2022," Komarov said. "Right now we can run our fixed and mobile services up to 10 hours during the blackouts, even national blackouts."

The Ukrainian government and military have a long history of working with SpaceX. Shortly after the Russian invasion in February 2022, SpaceX activated Starlink in the region and provided thousands of terminals, as well as months of funded service to Ukraine.

