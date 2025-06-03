T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet officially launches in U.S. — Up to 2 Gbps covering 500,000 households

You’ve likely heard of T-Mobile Home Internet by now. We’ve discussed the ups and downs of the 5G-based cellular broadband service on these pages several times over the years. After some initial headaches during the rollout of the broadband service, T-Mobile Home Internet has, for the most part, become a viable alternative to traditional cable internet providers, with over 7 million customers. However, chances are that you haven’t heard of T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet. Until recently, the internet service was only available in a few dozen markets across the United States. T-Mobile is making some big moves today with the announcement that T-Mobile Fiber is moving past its trial phase to an official launch in the U.S.

So, what sparked the official rollout of T-Mobile Fiber? In April, T-Mobile announced that it had acquired Lumos, a fiber-to-the-home internet provider serving 475,000 households. That acquisition provided T-Mobile with the additional capacity to expand T-Mobile Fiber, which is now accessible to over 500,000 households in the U.S.

T-Mobile Fiber is available in four tiers, starting with Fiber 500. Fiber 500, as you would expect, provides symmetrical data speeds of up to 500 Mbps for $75/month with Autopay. Fiber 1 Gig boosts data speeds to 1 Gbps for $90/month, and Fiber 2 Gig gives you 2 Gbps speeds for $105/month. The Fiber 500 plan comes with a basic Wi-Fi 6 router, while the Fiber 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans come standard with “whole home” Wi-Fi 6 mesh hardware. T-Mobile customers who also have a qualifying voice line can get $15 off the above pricing each month with Autopay, and all plans come with a 5-year price guarantee.

(Image credit: T-Mobile)

The fourth plan, called Fiber Founders Club, is available for a limited time in “select locations nationwide.” The Fiber Founders Club costs just $70 per month with Autopay for 2 Gbps symmetrical data speeds. T-Mobile also doubles the price guarantee from 5 years to 10 years for these customers, and you don’t need a voice line to qualify for the lowest available pricing.

It should be noted that all four plans qualify for T-Mobile Tuesdays, which offer various perks available through the T-Life app, including promotions such as a free season of MLB.TV, discount codes from local eateries, and discounts on gas (among other offers).

“With the official launch of T-Mobile Fiber, we’re delivering on our promise to bring better broadband to more people — the Un-carrier way,” said T-Mobile Chief Broadband Officer Allan Samson. “Our new plans, backed by long-term price guarantees, are designed to give customers more choice and peace of mind. And, we’re just getting started. As the fastest growing broadband provider in the country, we’ll keep expanding T-Mobile Fiber to reach more communities and find ways to pack more value into our plans.”

T-Mobile, which is currently the fifth-largest broadband provider in the U.S., states that its pending acquisition of Metronet and future partnerships will enable it to offer fiber internet to approximately 15 million households by the end of 2030.

