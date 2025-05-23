Asus launches new ROG Wi-Fi 7 gaming router that comes with nine 2.5G ports

Asus has launched a premium Wi-Fi 7 router under its ROG (Republic of Gamers) lineup, packed with some interesting features. The new ROG Strix GS-BE18000 looks a lot like a gaming mini-PC tower laden with ROG branding and an RGB logo at the front, along with nine 2.5G ports. Announced at Computex 2025, the router was displayed alongside the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI, another high-end model featuring a sleek white design and AI capabilities thanks to a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

The ROG Strix GS-BE18000 router is meant for gamers, enthusiasts, or even a small office setup. It offers combined wireless speeds of up to 18 Gbps across the 2.4GHz (688 Mbps), 5GHz (5,765 Mbps), and 6GHz (11,529 Mbps) bands, and a total of 20 Gbps wired capacity, featuring nine 2.5G LAN ports out of which two are dedicated for gaming, along with a 2.5G WAN port.

The router is powered by a 2 GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of DDR4 memory to handle multiple connections and network tasks. It also includes eight internal antennas and features like traffic prioritization for gaming, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 4G/5G auto mobile tethering support, pairing with other compatible mesh devices, triple-level network security, and offers coverage of up to 3,300 square feet.

Asus has also introduced an Automatic Frequency Coordination feature, which enables the 6 GHz frequency to go beyond LPI (Low Power Indoors) mode and boost the transmission power based on channel bandwidth to extend mid-to-long range coverage. Additionall,y the router includes carbon-nano-coated aluminum heat plates along with custom vents and heat spreaders to provide cooling to both sides of the internal mainboard.

The company also showcased the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI, which features an aggressive, high-tech design that’s clearly aimed at gamers and enthusiasts. The router sports a white hexagonal chassis with sharp, angular accents and is surrounded by eight large external antennas, giving the look of a sci-fi command hub or mechanical crown.

Announced first at CES in January, the Rapture GT-BE19000AI offers tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and features a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is said to improve performance and efficiency. The router also offers wireless speeds of up to 19 Gbps and includes dual 10G ports, four 2.5G ports, and a 1G port, providing a total wired capacity of up to 31 Gbps.

Featuring a tri-core architecture comprising a CPU, NPU, and Microcontroller Unit (MCU), the router offers an AI-powered power-saving mode that is claimed to reduce energy consumption by up to 46% during periods of low activity. For gaming, the router offers AI Game Booster, which can optimize network real-time to reduce ping, jitter, and packet loss. It also features tools like VPN (Virtual Private Network), ad and tracker blockers, a network insight panel, and an RF scanner to enhance network stability and security.

The router also supports five SSIDs through Guest Network Pro, allowing for network segmentation tailored to different devices or user groups. Additionally, it is compatible with the company’s AiMesh system for expanded network coverage.