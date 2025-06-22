TP-Link releases $250 Wi-Fi 7 access point that can be submerged in 1.5 meters of water without issue — the heavy-duty wireless router boasts an IP68 rating, six antennas, and PoE

TP-Link announced that its EAP772-Outdoor Wi-Fi 7 access point is now available for sale. This heavy-duty wireless router is designed for outdoor use and has an IP68 rating. That means it’s fully protected against dust and can survive being submerged in water more than a meter deep. Although not specifically designed for underwater use (after all, Wi-Fi does not work in that environment), TP-Link built this router for easy, install-and-forget use outdoors. The IP68 rating means it can withstand heavy rain and maybe even snow, ensuring you don’t have to worry about the device getting damaged while it’s exposed to the elements.

Aside from its water-resistant capabilities, TP-Link made installation easier by incorporating Power over Ethernet. That way, you don’t need to worry about routing an extra cable just to deliver power to the unit. A mounting bracket is included in the box, which allows you to install the router on a wall or a pole, and it also includes a bracket with a spiral cover, seals, and an O-ring, ensuring that the router’s Ethernet connection isn’t compromised by inclement weather.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: TP-Link) (Image credit: TP-Link) (Image credit: TP-Link) (Image credit: TP-Link) (Image credit: TP-Link) (Image credit: TP-Link)

When it comes to speed, the tri-band access point gives you that by using all three bands simultaneously. It delivers up to 5.76 Gbps at 6 GHz, 2.88 Gbps at 5 GHz, and 688 Mbps at 2.4 GHz, for a total throughput of 9.3 Gbps. One access point has a coverage area of about 300 square meters or more than 3,200 square feet. This is about 9.8 meters or more than 30 feet in radius, which should be more than enough to cover a plaza or an interior courtyard. But if you need fast and reliable Wi-Fi over a larger area, you can set up multiple EAP772-Outdoor units as a mesh network, giving anyone connected to it a seamless experience.

The access point is now available on the Omada by TP-Link store and other dealers for $249.99 if you’re searching for a robust outdoor Wi-Fi solution. It also works with other Omada Wi-Fi 7 access points, like the EAP772 Ceiling Mount Wi-Fi 7 Access Point, making it easier to manage your entire network through the cloud.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.