These are the best Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers from Asus, TP-Link, Eero, and Netgear that I found on Prime Day

Mesh routers are among the hottest-selling types of routers in networking, and leading the charge are products based on the Wi-Fi 7 standard. Mesh routers enable you to fully cover your home or office with wireless coverage that would otherwise be impossible with a single, standalone router.

Fortunately, numerous manufacturers are producing Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, offering a wide range of options to choose from. If you prefer seamless integration with your Amazon account and Alexa services, consider opting for the Eero Pro 7. If you want endless configuration options and no-cost features, such as extensive Parental Controls, the Asus ZenWiFi BT6 has you covered. If you're looking for a delicate balance of performance and features at a bargain price, consider the TP-Link Deco BE95.

However, one thing to keep in mind when shopping for a network upgrade is that not all Wi-Fi 7 routers are created equal. While there are speed differences between products that depend on several factors (channel width, total number of streams, etc.), the primary differentiator among Wi-Fi 7 routers comes down to the number of supported bands. There are dual- and tri-band routers, with the latter offering the best potential performance. Dual-band routers only support the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, while tri-band routers support the higher-performing and shorter-range 6 GHz band. The maximum performance of the 6 GHz band is what gives tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers a significant theoretical speed advantage over their Wi-Fi 6E predecessors.

Some manufacturers, such as Asus, also offer quad-band routers that feature either two 5 GHz wireless bands or two 6 GHz bands.

With that said, check out the extensive list below for all the best deals on Wi-Fi 7 routers from Asus, Eero, Netgear, MSI, and TP-Link.

Save 15% Asus ZenWiFi BD4 (Dual-band): was $229 now $194 at Amazon The Asus ZenWiFi BD4 is an entry-level Wi-Fi 7 router, and thus only supports two bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). It features up to 3.6 Gbps of combined throughput and covers 4,900 square feet.

Save 25% Netgear Orbi 770 (Tri-band): was $649 now $484 at Amazon The Orbi 770 is the latest in Netgear's long line of Orbi mesh routers. This one is a tri-band system with coverage of up to 5,500 square feet and 11 Gbps of combined throughput. You also get three 2.5 GbE ports and one 2.5 GbE port for WAN.

