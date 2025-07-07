Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6e or Wi-Fi 7 with these massive savings — TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 routers get big Prime Day discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2025 hasn't even officially started yet, but we're already seeing some tantalizing deals on Wi-Fi routers. If you're in the market for a Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 router, we've scoped out deals on standalone and mesh systems that could give your home (or office) network a much-needed performance boost.

If you have a smaller home that doesn't need the aid of wireless satellites to improve coverage, consider the TP-Link Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E router. While it isn't one of TP-Link's newest Wi-Fi 7 offerings, it zeroes in on one of the company's hallmarks: value. The Archer AXE75 has a retail price of $149.99, but a $30 instant coupon reduces the cost to just $119.99 for Prime customers.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

That price gets you Gigabit WAN, four Gigabit LAN ports, and even a USB 3.0 port for adding storage to your network. One thing to keep in mind is that if you plan to expand your network in the future, the Archer AXE75 supports TP-Link's OneMesh standard, enabling you to combine multiple compatible routers into a mesh network.

Regarding performance, the Archer AXE75 operates at speeds of up to 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and up to 2,402 Mbps on the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands.

If you need the added coverage of a mesh system, the TP-Link Deco XE75 also uses the Wi-Fi 6E standard. But while the Archer AXE75 covers just 2,000 square feet, the Deco XE75, a three-node system, covers up to 7,200 square feet (over three times the coverage).

Each satellite has three Gigabit Ethernet ports, which are excellent for connecting your wired-only network devices. However, there's another added benefit: the Deco XE75 supports wired backhaul, which can improve overall network performance compared to using the default wireless backhaul between satellites.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

When it comes to overall performance, expect a similar experience to the Archer AXE75, as it also offers a maximum of 574 Mbps over the 2.4 GHz band, 2,402 Mbps over the 5 GHz band, and 2,402 Mbps over the 6 GHz band.

The Deco XE75 is typically available for $279.99, but a $30 coupon brings the price to just $249.99.

Finally, the TP-Link Prime Day trifecta wouldn't be complete without the Deco BE23. This is the company's entry-level Wi-Fi 7 mesh router. Given its positioning in the lineup, this isn't a full-featured tri-band offering; instead, it's a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 solution. Although you miss out on the higher-performance 6 GHz band, you do gain support for Multi-Link Operation (MLO), a staple of Wi-Fi 7.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Each node features two 2.5 GbE ports, and you also get wired backhaul support. Maximum throughput reaches 688 Mbps for the 2.4 GHz band, while the 5 GHz band achieves 2,882 Mbps.

The Deco BE23 retails for $229.99 but is currently priced at $179.99 after a $50 instant coupon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Archer AXE75 Deco XE75 Deco BE23 Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 Wireless Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Maximum Throughput (Combined) 5,400 Mbps 5,400 Mbps 3,600 Mbps LAN Ports 1x GbE WAN, 4x GbE LAN 3 x GbE LAN/WAN per node 2x 2.5 GbE WAN/LAN per node USB Ports 1x USB 3.0 None None Coverage 2,000 square feet 7,200 square feet 6,500 square feet

There's one other deal perk possible with these router deals if you have an Amazon Prime Rewards VISA credit card. Amazon is offering up to 25% cash back on the purchase of each of these routers when you use the card. That would make the final price of the Archer AXE75, Deco XE75, and Deco BE23 $89.99, $187.49, and $134.99, respectively.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.