TP-Link's Tri-Band BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 router has dropped to just $179 at Amazon

If you want to make the most out of network performance, 95% of the time you'll want to purchase your own router in lieu of using any hardware provided by your ISP. This not only often includes better specs but also a greater degree of administrative control over your network. Today we're excited to have found a good deal on the TP-Link Tri-band BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 router, which should be plenty suitable for most users. It usually goes for around $249, but right now it is discounted to $179.

As of writing, the TP-Link BE9300 is marked down to $199. To get the $179 deal, you'll need to use promo code 20BE550 before completing the checkout. There is also a button on the product page to redeem the coupon and apply it to your purchase. In general, this is a pretty good deal, but if you want to get a better idea of where it stands against the competition, check out our list of the best Wi-Fi routers and see which ones we recommend.

TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 router: now $179 at Amazon (was $249)

This router provides Wi-Fi 7 support, which operates on a 6 GHz band. As the name suggests, it's a tri-band device, which means it also offers 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. The router can be operated using TP-Link's Tether app.

The TP-Link BE9300 is a tri-band router offering Wi-Fi 7 support, which operates on a 6 GHz band. Alongside the Wi-Fi 7 are optional 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi options. You get a handful of ports to take advantage of, including a USB 3.0 port. As far as network support goes, you get five Ethernet ports to use — one of which is a dedicated WAN port with the other four providing LAN support.

Like we said before, administrative control is always ideal when it comes to network security. In this case, you can implement WPA, WPA2, and WPA3 encryption options to help protect your network. The TP-Link is compatible with other EasyMesh environment devices produced by TP-Link. To control the router, TP-Link recommend using their Tether mobile app.

