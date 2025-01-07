Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI launches as world’s first AI-powered gaming router with built-in NPU

Asus introduced a series of networking solutions at CES, offering Wi-Fi 7 connectivity across gaming, professional, and home environments. The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI led the announcement as a high-performance gaming router with a first-of-its-kind built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI is aimed at gamers and power users who demand low-latency, high-speed internet with enhanced security and management features. It combines a tri-core architecture that integrates a CPU, NPU, and MCU (Micro Control Unit), enabling it to handle complex tasks more efficiently. Asus says that to reduce energy costs, the router features an AI Power Saving Mode, which offloads processing work to the efficient MCU when the network is idle. The router instantly jumps back into full performance mode when your connected device goes active. By integrating this feature, Asus claims a reduction in power consumption by up to 46%.



The NPU is said to help enhance local processing speeds, reduce latency, and improve overall energy efficiency, addressing the increasing demands of modern online gaming and multimedia consumption. Advanced features such as ROG AI Game Booster and Adaptive QoS 2.0 are specifically tailored to deliver stable and lag-free gaming experiences. These tools aid in prioritizing gaming traffic to minimize latency and ensure consistent performance across all supported games.

(Image credit: Asus)

The router includes various security and functionality enhancements, with an integrated ad blocker, tracker blocker, network insight tools, and an RF scanner. These features provide users with better control over their network, potentially protect against threats, and maintain optimal performance during peak usage.

Asus also unveiled several other networking products. The RT-BE58 Go is a travel router designed for connectivity across different work settings, whether traveling, at home, or in the office. It supports 4G/5G mobile tethering, WISP mode for private hotspots over public Wi-Fi, and functions as a traditional home router. Additionally, it is capable of dual-band Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 3600 Mbps and supports MLO and 4K-QAM technologies. It also comes with AiProtection. a dedicated commercial-grade security tool powered by Trend Micro, VPN support for up to 30 providers, and Safe Browsing capabilities.

(Image credit: Future)

The 5G-Go mobile router is another unique product for travelers, offering international roaming support in up to 232 countries. The router features durable, IP51-rated protection alongside support for 5G, delivering speeds of up to 5.95Gbps. Equipped with Wi-Fi 7, a 2.5G Ethernet port, and 10 Gbps USB tethering, it supports Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for extended high-speed internet use. Other features include a 6030 mAh battery offering all-day power and a quick VPN feature.

The ZenWi-Fi Outdoor series targets users who require fast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity in outdoor spaces. The flagship ZenWi-Fi BD5 Outdoor offers dual-band Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 5,000 Mbps with MLO and 4K-QAM technologies, extending coverage by up to 2,500 sq ft with AiMesh compatibility. Designed for harsh environments, it features IP65 water and dust resistance, ESD, and surge protection and operates in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C. Installation is simplified with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, dual 2.5G PoE-in ports, and versatile mounting options.

(Image credit: Future)

Security is prioritized with Triple-level Network Security, including AiProtection Pro, pre-installed VPNs, and customizable SSIDs for IoT and parental controls. The series also includes the ZenWi-Fi BD4 Outdoor, which provides dual-band speeds of 3,600 Mbps and coverage up to 2,450 sq ft.