Snot-filtering tech could be the answer to a dust-free PC — Korean scientists turn to nature to improve air filtration

Dust deposits are bad for electronic devices, and particularly bad where good airflow and cooling are required. Despite dust filtration becoming a standard feature of modern PCs and laptops, the simple meshes used aren’t that effective at keeping particulate matter (PM) at bay. Trying to increase dust filtering efficiency using tighter meshes creates tricky trade-offs against airflow. However, a recent research paper that was “inspired by the natural filtration abilities of mucus-coated nasal hairs” might have some answers.

(Image credit: Chung-Ang University)

This research work outlines the poor air filtration delivered by traditional air filters and proposes filters that mimic the human nasal passage, packed with hairs coated with a sticky substance. Tests by scientists from Chung-Ang University in South Korea show that this ‘Bioinspired capillary force-driven super-adhesive filter’ isn’t just a crazy dream.

Comparing a bare polyester filter and the new particle-removing oil-coated filter (PRO) filter (Image credit: Chung-Ang University)

The effectiveness of the bio-inspired filtration tech was verified in a number of field tests around Seoul, as well as in the University labs. In the wake of field tests, the scientists claimed that the new filters capture significantly more PM than traditional alternatives. Moreover, they were effective for two to three times longer than the current filtering panels. Going by these results, new bio-inspired filters should therefore also be more cost-effective than traditional filters.

There are other advantages to mimicking Mother Nature, too. In the real-world tests, it was noted that particle redispersion was minimized – that’s where a gust of air can blow captured PM back out of the filter.

One of the key design aspects behind the success of the new filters is the ‘mucus’ substitute used to leverage the phenomenon of capillary adhesion. It was found that 200–500nm thick layers of a specially formulated bio-compatible silicon oil were the best for filtering efficiency.

Filter cleaning (Image credit: Chung-Ang University)

In case you’re wondering, the new bio-inspired filters can be washed and reused. After a wash in detergent and drying, the scientists say the ‘mucus’ oil can be reapplied using a simple spray.

We have concentrated on the potential use of these filters alongside computer hardware. However, the researchers mainly pitch this new technology for delivering “a new horizon in air cleaning technology,” in devices like air conditioners and industrial air filtration. Thus, it seems likely that the bio-inspired filters will first find a place delivering clean air in space like "offices, factories, clean rooms, data centers, and hospitals."

