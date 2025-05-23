Clean up on this Memorial Day deal with Wolfbox's MF100 portable Air Duster for just $62

If you're lucky enough to get a day off on Monday, maybe you want to spend the time giving you're beloved PC a little maintenance. No matter how clean you keep your home, electrical equipment always attracts dust, and with PCs having cases that pull in air from outside to keep cool, there's always a fresh intake of said dust on a daily basis. To keep everything running in tiptop condition, it's a good idea to apply a regular maintenance schedule, with part of that maintenance being a good dust blowout.

So if you fancy a shiny new handheld blower for blowing the dust and cobwebs out of your filters and fans and giving the internal components of your PC a quick once-over, check out this Memorial Day deal at Newegg. On sale at the lowest price I've seen, the MF100 Air Duster from Wolfbox is just $62 when you use code MDSESA995 at checkout. You're saving a total of $77 from the original $139 list price.

Wolfbox's MF100 electric air duster comes with 5 nozzles in varying sizes and 2 different brushes, handy for getting into those hard-to-reach areas. The force of air generated by the MF100 is pretty impressive, thanks to a 150,000 RPM turbofan with a maximum wind speed of 45 m/s.

Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: now $62 at Newegg (was $139)

This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment. Use code MDSESA995 at checkout to save a further $27.

This convenient blower is battery-powered and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 fully charges in 2.5 hours and provides up to 100 minutes of runtime on the first setting. The MF100 is small and compact, weighing only 0.66lb, so it can be easily stored when not in use, and can also be used for other tasks, like inflating mattresses and pool equipment to blowing leaves off the car.