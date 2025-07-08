Get nearly 30% off Hoto's snap-together tool kits for Amazon Prime Day, great for small, tidy workspaces

Hoto's original 3.6v screwdriver is one of my favorite tools, for its function, design, and affordability ( it's currently on sale for around $32 ). So when the company debuted its SNAPBLOQ line of Lego-like snap-together tool kits, I was a bit underwhelmed, mostly because of the price. But now all three are on sale for Prime Day.



The USB-C-charging R-A04 Mini Cordless Rotary Tool , D-A03 Electric Mini Drill Pen , and S-A01 3.7V Mini Electric Screwdriver sets are compact and color-coded so you know what you device you're reaching for before opening the accessories box, and they all snap together via magnets so that you can keep a suprising amount of tools in a space about the size of a small soda bottle.



They typically sell for $100 each, which makes the trio quite expensive, despite their smart design. But during Prime Day, all three kits are on sale for $20 off, plus an additional "brand promotion" coupon of 10%, taking them down to $71 each. That's still expensive, but significantly less so, especially if you plan to pick up two or three of these kits rather than just one.



Save 28% Hoto R-A04 Mini Cordless Rotary Tool: was $99 now $71 at Amazon Hoto's slim rotary tool sports a 4V brushless motor, variable speed up to 22000 RPM, and 38 accessories to compete with your old Dremel. Like the other kits, it also comes in a magnetic snap-together shell that keeps your accessories all together and connects to the other tool kits.

Save 28% Hoto D-A03 Electric Mini Drill Pen: was $99 now $71 at Amazon With three speeds, a built-in light, and 20 bits, the Hoto Drill Pen is built for working with 3D Prints, wood, acrylic, and even metal. It's not going to replace a much larger drill, but for precise hobby tasks, it should serve you well.

Save 28% Hoto S-A01 3.7V Mini Electric Screwdriver: was $99 now $71 at Amazon The Hoto mini electric screwdriver has 56 bits for just about any small project or repair, and a maximum torque rating of 0.5 N⋅m at 250 RPM. It's good for working with small electronics, servicing laptops, and building PCs, but you may want something larger with a bit more power for tough-to-loosen thumb screws.

If, like me, you're wondering what the difference is between the three devices, other than their bits, a lot of it comes down to torque and RPM. The screwdriver tops out at a rated 250 RPM; the mini drill has 600, 900, and 1200RPM settings; and the rotary tool has a stepless adjustment rating of between 1500 and 2200 RPM. Not everyone will need all three, but they're designed for very different tasks.



As someone who regularly builds PCs and recently jumped headfirst into 3D printing, and who lives in a very small apartment, I find these SNAPBLOQ kits particularly appealing. Because nearly everything I need can be kept in a single small space, all together so I don't misplace my drill or that important bit when I need it, and the whole kit looks nice too, just like most of Hoto's many tools and gadgets.



I'll still always keep the larger Hoto screwdriver handy, though. It's larger grip and added torque are sometimes needed for factory-installed screws and more substantial work around the house, like putting up shelves or assembling furniture. But having used the Hoto SNAPBLOQ line off and on for a few weeks, it's earned a permanent place near my 3D printer.



