Our favorite high-end AIO is on sale for only $93 — Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARBG AIO cooler is 35% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Creeping ever-closer, Amazon Prime Day looms in the near distance with deals popping up ahead of and during the event itself. This deal on the amazing Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB is one of the lowest prices offered for this cooler, and it's still a relatively recent release. One of the best AIO coolers for high-end CPUs, the Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro has proven in our benchmarks to be one cool customer.

This variant of the Arctic Liquid Freezer III is a revised version of the standard Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360, and it improves the product immensely. New fans with increased blade count and much better performance help keep the hottest processors icy-cool, increasing your PC's performance and protecting your CPU hardware from damage or thermal throttling.

Available at one of its lowest prices on Amazon, Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB All-In-One CPU Cooler is just $93, reduced in price by 35% from its original $144 list price. That's a lot of cooling for the money, but you do have to make sure your case is big enough to install a 360mm radiator.

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB uses 3 x 120 mm P12 Pro PWM fans mounted on a 360mm radiator. The radiator has an attached PWM pump and integrated VRM fan on the CPU block and can cool sockets for AMD AM5/AM4 and Intel LGA1851/1700. For the Intel sockets, a contact frame is also included.

Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB All-In-One CPU Cooler: now $93 at Amazon (was $144)

The Arctic Liquid III Pro 360 is a more recent iteration of the Arctic Liquid III, with improved fans and thermals. This version uses 3x P12 Pro PWM fans with full ARGB and a 360mm radiator for cooling powerful CPUs when under load. Using 7 blades instead of 5, the P12 Pro fans can operate with less noise while also shifting more air. This cooler can connect to AM4/AM5 and Intel LGA1851/LGA1700 sockets, with all the included attachment pieces included in the box. The Arctic coolers are also known for incorporating an integrated VRM cooling fan into the CPU block-cooler design.

We recently reviewed the Arctic Freezer Liquid III Pro, and it secured the top spot on our list of the best CPU coolers due to its outstanding benchmarked performance in keeping the latest and greatest CPUs cool under load. This cooler received an Editor's Choice award and the maximum 5 out of 5 stars, an impressive feat.