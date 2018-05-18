Best Cooling

Lower CPU temperatures provide improved stability, efficiency and reliability. This benefits everyone, from overclockers seeking the highest work rate, to efficiency enthusiasts trying to achieve the least energy per unit of work. Nothing promotes cooling value better than a big passive heat sink and a cheap active fan. Designs that improve airflow while also reducing noise drive higher cooling-to-noise performance ratios.

We rank performance by a cooling-to-noise ratio, and value as performance-per-dollar. The formula for success has always involved a mixture of increased surface area and improved airflow to keep temperatures low, along with highly-conductive materials to promote the transfer of heat between the CPU and the cooling surface. Maximizing performance usually requires a large heat sink, though some of these models are too large to fit mid-sized or smaller cases. We divide the range into Big Air solutions over six inches tall, Mid-sized coolers that are between three and six inches tall, and Low-profile coolers that are less-than three inches tall.

Big coolers generally require a tower, though a few Mini-ITX gaming cubes are designed extra tall to compensate. Mid-sized coolers fit most mid-sized cases and motherboards, albeit with reduced performance of smaller fans and sinks. Low-profile coolers are under three inches tall and are generally designed for low-profile cases. Due to various socket positions of different motherboards, it's important to compare the actual specifications of each cooler to the motherboard as well as the case.

Best Big Air CPU Cooler

Noctua NH-D14

Pros
  • Available In Legacy And LGA-2011x Versions
  • High cooling capacity
  • Largest Cooler to fit some motherboards
Cons
  • SE2011 version is exclusive to LGA-2011x
  • Some motherboards upgradable to NH-D15
  • Extra weight requires delicate handling of PC.
Verdict

One of the top coolers of 2012, the NH-D14 remains on our list due to component clearance problems when using the larger NH-D15 with some motherboards and graphics cards.

-

Best Mid-size Air CPU Cooler

Deepcool Gammaxx 400

Pros
  • Moderate thickness for extra memory clearance
  • Cooling
  • Price
Cons
  • Unfinished appearance
  • Slightly high noise
Verdict

By a wide margin, Deepcool's Gammaxx 400 has the best performance-to-price ratio of any cooler I've recently tested. It will remain on the top of my purchase list until something with even greater value comes along to replace it.

$29.99Amazon

Best Low-profile Air CPU Cooler

Reeven RC-1001 Brontes

Pros
  • Cheap
  • Quiet
  • Performs as well as larger rivals while occupying less space
Cons
  • No support for 130W CPUs including Intel LGA 2011x sockets
Verdict

At only $40, the Reeven RC-1001 Brontes blows away the competition by matching the performance of larger downdraft style coolers, while occupying a minimum amount of space. Thanks to its small size, the Brontes should be a perfect choice for all but the smallest of cases.

$39.95Newegg

