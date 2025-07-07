Cooler Master's beefy 360mm MasterLiquid 360L Core AIO is only $85 for Prime Day

Just in time for Prime Day, Cooler Master's MasterLiquid 360L Core 360mm AIO is on a limited-time sale for just $85. The liquid cooler retails normally for $100, giving customers 15% off the high-performance liquid cooler.

The MasterLiquid 360L is a few years old and no longer one of the Best AIO Coolers. However, the cooler still provides good cooling performance for even the Best CPUs.

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid 360L Core 360mm AIO: now $84 on Amazon (was $99)

CoolerMaster's budget 360mm AIO liquid cooler is on a limited-time sale featuring a 360mm radiator and 250W of cooling performance.

The 360L Core's hallmark feature is its "Gen S" dual-chamber liquid cooler, which features boosted water flow and improved liquid pressure levels over its predecessors. This update, along with the cooler's massive 360mm AIO and three 120mm fans, enables the cooler to cool CPUs running at up to 250W TDP with quiet operation, according to our in-depth review and benchmarks.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CoolerMaster 360L Core was one of the best budget liquid coolers of its time, providing the best noise-normalized performance for the money. Nowadays, you'll find competitors from Thermalright and ID-Cooling provide similar performance at very competitive prices. Again, though, despite its age, the MasterLiquid cooler is still surprisingly one of the most popular AIOs on the market, making it a good choice for guaranteed fast shipping and very high availability.

