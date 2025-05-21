The best CPU cooler available hits its lowest ever price — Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB All-In-One liquid CPU cooler is now only $91 for Memorial Day

These early Memorial Day deals keep throwing up some stunning discounts on our favorite tech products. This deal on the amazing Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB is the lowest-ever price offered for this cooler, and it's not even been released on the market that long.

This variant is a revised version of the standard Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360, and it improves the product immensely. New fans with increased blade count and much better performance help keep the hottest processors icy-cool, increasing your PC's performance and protecting your CPU hardware from damage or thermal throttling.

Available at its lowest-ever price on Amazon (according to Amazon's price-checking tool - the Camelizer), Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB All-In-One CPU Cooler is just $91, reduced in price by 28% from its original $124 list price. That's a lot of cooler for the money, but you do have to make sure your case is big enough to install this large a radiator.

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB uses 3 x 120 mm P12 Pro PWM fans mounted on a 360mm radiator. The radiator has an attached PWM pump and integrated VRM fan on the CPU block and can cool sockets for AMD AM5/AM4 and Intel LGA1851/1700. For the Intel sockets, a contact frame is also included.

Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB All-In-One CPU Cooler: now $91 at Amazon (was $144)

We recently reviewed the Arctic Freezer Liquid III Pro, and it secured the top spot in our list of the best CPU coolers for its amazing benchmarked performance in keeping the latest and greatest CPUs cool under load. This cooler secured an Editor's Choice award and the maximum 5 out of 5 stars, an impressive feat.