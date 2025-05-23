Thermaltake brings enthusiast immersion liquid cooling closer to market with the IX700

If we ever had to name one thing that we got to see at every single Computex over the last 10 years or more, we would certainly mention immersion liquid-cooled PCs. While these systems were built by different companies and by different people, they all have one thing in common: they have never made it to the market. In fact, they were never meant to. However, it looks like Thermaltake and Enermax are serious about changing that.

Thermaltake is developing its off-the-shelf IX700 solution that comprises a tank and a massive heat exchanger (CDU, cooling distribution unit). The company originally demonstrated a prototype of its IX700 at CES earlier this year, and since then, the unit has evolved greatly, as we observed at Computex 2025. Not only has the tank gotten a display showing CPU and GPU temperatures as well as their load, but the whole device now looks more like a real product rather than a prototype, which highlights the company’s serious intention to bring it to the market.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CDU, which looks really massive, supports four 420-mm intake radiators and 12 140-mm exhaust fans. This gives us a basic idea about the capabilities of the device. A typical all-in-one cooler with a 420-mm radiator and three fans is typically rated for a 350W–420W thermal energy dissipation under sustained load at full fan and pump speed. In optimal conditions (low ambient temp, high airflow), peak dissipation might approach 450W, though this probably means a lot of noise unless we have very good fans. Since the heat exchanger essentially packs four of such cooling systems, we can expect it to be able to dissipate 1,400W – 1,800W, which is probably enough for a high-end workstation or an enthusiast-grade desktop. Keep in mind that this is a pre-production device, and its performance may be optimized going forward.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Perhaps the key thing about Thermaltake’s IX700 is that it is meant to be sold as a regular case, so enthusiasts will be able to build their own setups and perhaps experiment with different liquids. For now, the IX700 is not close to mass production, so it is hard to say when Thermaltake will start shipments of the system. As for pricing, the company’s representatives at the booth said that the company was looking at a $2,000 price tag for the whole setup, though something tells us that the retail price will be higher.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Keep in mind that the IX700 will come without the dialectic cooling liquid, and at around $2,000 - $3,000 per liter, the cost of the liquid will well exceed the cost of the whole PC system, including the case.

This perhaps makes Enermax’s approach to sell a pre-built immersion-cooled AMD Threadripper-based system with four GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs for $50,000 a bit more rational choice for those who actually need such an innovative cooling method.

