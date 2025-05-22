This $50,000 immersion-cooled workstation can support four Nvidia RTX 5090s

Enermax, which is known for its high-end PC components like power supplies, cooling solutions, and PC cases, just showed off an immersion-cooling system at Computex 2025, designed to handle up to 3,300 watts of power. The Cirrus Mk1 uses two-phase liquid immersion cooling to effectively cool components.

The thermally conductive dielectric liquid used for the system has a low evaporation point, allowing it to effectively transfer heat away from the CPU and GPU. A condenser inside the tank then transfers that heat away and pushes it out to a heat exchanger located away from the system.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This means that the Cirrus Mk1 uses two independent thermal loops, ensuring better efficiency and thermal management. This also ensures that the refrigerant is isolated from the rest of the environment, especially as it uses short-chain PFAS. This specific coolant has zero ozone depletion potential and ultra-low global warming potential, but it’s still likely expensive, so you don’t want to accidentally spill it.

The system displayed on the showroom floor features an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X paired to four Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs and a Gigabyte TRX50 AI-TOP motherboard. Overall, the system is quite hefty, measuring 700 mm tall and 500 mm in diameter and weighing 70 kg. It also has a heat exchanger and a control pump, so this device will take up a lot of space on your desk.

Power is delivered through two Enermax Platimax II 2400 watts, putting out a total of 4800 watts for both the cooling and computer systems. This is more than what the average outlet can handle, so you definitely need a custom-made electric circuit if you plan to deploy this system.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Cirrus Mk1 isn’t designed for rich gamers, though. Instead, the company built this for high-powered professional applications, like AI computing, 3D modeling, and rendering. Enermax says that its coolant is 100 times more efficient than air at absorbing and transferring heat away from the CPU and GPU, allowing it to cut your system's overall carbon emissions in half. Aside from that, improved cooling will allow the computer to run at much higher performance for much longer.

At $50,000 a pop, this immersion cooling system costs so much more than even the best AIO coolers on the market. This doesn’t include the actual computer components yet, so expect a workstation that features this much hardware to go for as much as $100,000 or higher. Still, this might be considered by some companies as a worthy investment, especially if it will reduce their computing time and electric bill significantly.

