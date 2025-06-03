Thermaltake’s new AIO liquid cooler features a 3.95-inch LCD display and swappable reverse-blade fans

After showcasing its updated range of PC cases at this year’s Computex trade expo, Thermaltake has come up with a new AIO liquid cooler. The latest MagFlow Ultra ARGB Sync series will be available in 360 mm and 420 mm sizes, while highlight features include a three-sided borderless square display and ARGB fans that you can reverse by simply swapping.

The new AIO will come in Black and Snow (white) color options and includes a standard 27 mm thick radiator with a 20 mm copper chamber. It is also said to feature a new low-noise pump for quieter operations and compatibility with the latest Intel LGA 1851 and AMD AM5 sockets.

The LCD display sits on top of the pump block and measures 3.95 inches diagonally, offering a resolution of 480x480 pixels. Using Thermaltake’s TT RGB Plus software, the LCD can be used to showcase real-time system data (CPU or GPU usage, temperature, frequency), animated GIFs, and custom images or videos. While there’s nothing unique about that, Thermaltake has taken it further. Thanks to the companion TT PlayLink mobile app, one can use their smartphone to manage and upload content on the LCD.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The pre-installed Swafan EX ARGB Sync fans offer swappable fan blades (standard and reverse) that allow you to quickly change the airflow direction for intake or exhaust. This is quite useful as you don’t need to remove and mount the fans in reverse, which usually ends up sacrificing your aesthetics and lighting effects. Depending on the AIO size, these fans will be available in 120 mm (EX12) and 140 mm (EX14) form factors, which can reach fan speeds of up to 2,000 RPM.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

As an added bonus, the ability to remove the fan blades offers ease of cleaning with either a simple cleaning brush or a microfiber cloth. Thermaltake says that you can even rinse them with water, although you will need to dry them properly and use the included bearing lubricant to ensure proper operation.

Like the Toughfan EX12 Pro and EX14 Pro fans that the company launched earlier this year, the Swafan EX ARGB Sync fans also support the MagForce 2.0 magnetic connectors. As per Thermaltake, the fans now use larger pogo-pin contacts for a more stable connection and potentially fewer alignment issues. It also allows for daisy-chaining multiple fans together using just a single cable instead of wiring each fan individually.

Thermaltake has not revealed official pricing or release dates for the MagFlow Ultra ARGB Sync series. However, given the range of thoughtful features, the new AIO is expected to carry a premium price tag.

