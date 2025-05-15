This bonkers Antec Vortex View AIO Cooler has a 360-degree rotatable 5-inch display

Antec just announced the new Vortex View AIO cooler that features a 5-inch IPS display that rotates a full 360 degrees. This ensures that the display stays upright, no matter how you configure or mount the water block. TechPowerUp also said that the screen features an ARGB backglow, which softly illuminates the rest of your motherboard to showcase each and every component. The Vortex View is compatible with both AMD and Intel processors, although Antec did not say which generations are supported.

Aside from being Antec’s latest AIO offering, the Vortex View will also be the first unit to use the company’s updated iUnity platform. This PC monitoring and control app now features smarter fan and pump curve control, as well as support for multi-device syncing and personalized dashboards. The company said that it will also be compatible with upcoming product releases, so we anticipate an Antec ecosystem of cases, power supplies, coolers, and more in the near future.

“The Vortex View is a natural evolution of what performance cooling should be,” said Antec CEO Frank Lee. “With a 360-degree free-rotational five-inch IPS display powered via USB 3.0, it delivers real-time system insight with total flexibility, without compromising on thermal efficiency. It’s also the first AIO to launch with our revamped iUnity platform, enabling deeper customization and seamless future integration across Antec products. This cooler stays true to our core principle: prioritizing performance first, then layering in meaningful functionality.”

Antec put a high-efficiency PWM pump on the Vortex View, allowing it to vary the pump speed as needed, based on your computer’s power load and temperature. It also reduced noise levels, and when paired with Antec’s ARGB fans that prioritize airflow and silence, you don’t have to worry about your gaming PC sounding like a drone taking off. The company also used premium braided tubing, ensuring that it will last longer and prevent any leaks that could damage your computer.

We don’t know yet if the Vortex View will come in both 240 mm and 360 mm or other colors. Hopefully, Antec will give PC builders those options, especially as the Vortex and Vortex Lum AIO coolers are available in those sizes. The company will show off its latest AIO cooler at the upcoming Computex 2025 in Taiwan, where we expect to see its other products. Hopefully, we can get a chance to test out the Vortex View to see how it stacks up against the best AIO coolers of 2025.

