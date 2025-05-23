Hands-on with the Antec Vortex View — a wild AIO cooler with a screen that rotates a full 360 degrees

Antec has previously announced its new Vortex View AIO cooler, which comes with three fans and a 360mm radiator. But what makes it bonkers is that it comes with a 5-inch display that rotates 360 degrees. The company said that it will display this innovative take on the AIO at Computex 2025, and the Tom’s Hardware team dropped by the booth to check it out.

At the booth, we saw how Antec mounted the IPS panel — attached to a short rod connected directly to the water block via a ball joint. This allows you to place the screen right-side-up, no matter how you mount it on your CPU and how you place it on your desk.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It even gives you the option to place it either horizontally or vertically, catering to every preference. The screen’s mounting method also gives you some limited swivel, meaning you can make the screen face towards you, even if you place your PC case to the side of your monitor, above your head, or even under your desk.

You can use the built-in 5-inch IPS panel to display your PC’s stats and performance metrics, but the demo in the Antec booth also shows it being used as a tiny monitor playing a YouTube video. The screen itself is powered via USB 3.0, with a power and data cable connected directly to the water block, so this will be an additional cable management challenge.

Nevertheless, the flexibility of this relatively massive screen will be more than worth the effort, especially as it’s about as large as some old smartphone screens. The IPS display also features LED lights at the back, lighting up the rest of your motherboard components.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As for its cooling potential, the pump runs at 3200 RPM, while its fans use PWM control and are equipped with fluid dynamic bearings. These deliver nearly 60 CFM of airflow, but their noise levels are just around 28 dB(A). It’s compatible with both Intel and AMD processors, including LGA 1851, LGA 1700, AM4, and AM5 sockets, ensuring that most gamers can use it with modern hardware.

A setup like this might be overkill and unnecessary for several people. But if you’re the ultimate enthusiast, this is one of the most interesting upgrades you can install on your system. And if you pair it with one of the best PC cases, you’re looking at a beautiful build that will stand out from the rest.

