Where to buy Nintendo's Switch 2 games console

It's launch day for the Nintendo Switch 2, and if you wanted to have one in your hands right now, then hopefully you got your pre-order in early. If you didn't manage to secure a pre-order back in April with your preferred retailer, you could be out of luck, as this is one very popular game console that is likely to sell out quickly upon release.

The Switch 2 is bigger and better than the original Switch in a few ways. Not only is it physically larger than the original Switch, with bigger Joy-Cons, but it also has a new dock and redesigned kickstand.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch screen and measures 13.9 mm thick. Its display has a 1080p resolution, up from the original Switch's 720p. When combined with the dock, the Switch 2 has the potential to play compatible games up to 4K. Without the dock, the Switch 2's LCD screen can go up to 120 frames per second, and even have HDR, depending on the software.

You can currently pick up the console separately or in bundle deals that include the Mario Kart game or bundled peripherals. Check back regularly as we update this page with up-to-date pricing and stock alerts.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Walmart

Nintendo Switch 2: at Walmart for $449 The standalone console is currently out of stock at Walmart



Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: at Walmart for $499 The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at Walmart

GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: at GameStop for $499 The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: at GameStop for $624 The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is bundled with a Joy-Con 2 charging grip, steering wheel attachments, and a 256GB microSD Express memory card.

Newegg

Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg for $449 The standalone console is currently out of stock at Newegg



Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: at Newegg for $499 The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at Newegg

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy for $449 The Switch 2 console is only available in-store at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.



Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: at Best Buy for $499 The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is only available in-store at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.

Target

Nintendo Switch 2: at Target for $449 Check the store locator for current stock levels