Tryx's new PC case has an embedded curved display

A relatively new name in the PC hardware market, Tryx, gained attention last year with its Panorama AIO liquid coolers featuring L-shaped curved OLED screens. This year, the company is extending that concept to its new PC case, the Arcvision.

Additionally Tryx announced an airflow-focused case, a lifestyle-oriented case, and its first CPU air cooler.

The Arcvision is a premium mid-tower case featuring curved tempered glass panels on the front and side. It supports ATX motherboards and up to seven cooling fans, with room for radiators up to 360 mm. The standout feature is the embedded curved display in the lower-left corner, which creates the illusion of a panoramic view.

The display is similar to the one used by Tryx in their AIO coolers and is housed within a removable panel. The company will offer interchangeable panels with wood or marble finishes, and the case itself will be available in versions both with and without the curved screen. Tryx plans to launch the case by the end of the year in black and white color options, with pricing starting at $120 for the standard version and around $240 for the model with the curved display.

The second PC case in the lineup is the Flova, which features a fabric finish on the front and the power supply shroud, along with some wooden feet. Since fabric isn’t ideal for airflow, Tryx has introduced an interesting solution. In addition to the standard vertical triple-fan mount, the case includes a cross-flow fan that draws air in through side vents. The mounting system is designed to support both cross-flow and traditional case fans at the same time. The front panel allows the fabric cover to be removed easily for cleaning if dust builds up over time.

The case supports up to ATX motherboards, including models with reverse connectors. It accommodates up to a 360 mm radiator or three 120 mm fans at the top, a single fan at the rear, and up to a 240 mm radiator or two 120 mm fans on the side.

For those who prioritize airflow, the company also introduced the new Luca and Luca Air cases. Both feature the company’s X-shaped floating base design, while the Luca Air offers the option to install two 200 mm front fans with a 38 mm thickness. The case also includes an integrated solution for connecting the front fans via pogo pins.

Lastly, the company unveiled the new Turris CPU air cooler. It sports a high-performance dual-tower design with two fans, six heat pipes, and a plastic shroud reminiscent of the DeepCool Assassin IV series. The cooler also features a removable 5-inch LCD for displaying system stats, GIFs, or custom artwork. Additionally, the front fan can be repositioned to accommodate high-profile memory modules. Available in black and white variants, the Turris air cooler is priced at $100.



