Hyte rolls back MSRPs on its cases for the first time since tariff announcements — some products return to pre-tariff pricing

Popular PC case maker Hyte has some great news for PC builders and enthusiasts. It’s dropping the prices of some of its products, and a few of its models are even going back to pre-tariff pricing. The company announced this on its blog, stating that “the Y40, Y60, Y70, and Y70 Touch Infinite cases will see lower prices starting today.”

The company’s flagship Y70 Touch Infinite gets a $40 reduction, going from $439 to $399, while the Y70, Y60, and Y40 all return to their old prices of $219, $179, and $129, respectively.

When President Trump’s tariffs kicked in earlier this year, the company was forced to halt shipments to its U.S. customers due to import taxes. Hyte stated that it couldn't absorb the massive 145% tariff imposed on Chinese goods, as the company only earns a 5% profit from its sales. The company also said that it cannot move its manufacturing operations into the U.S., as doing so would be prohibitively expensive.

Aside from the higher cost of labor and operations in the USA, a 25% tariff on aluminum would raise Hyte's cost for raw materials, making its cases uncompetitive in the market. Hyte said that it’s considering moving production to Vietnam or Thailand, but doing so will still jack up the price of its products by about 30% to 40%.

The company did not say what led to this decision, but the U.S. and China have recently been at the negotiating table, with the two rivals agreeing to a tentative trade deal. While the tariffs on both sides remain, they now sit at a much lower 30% for Chinese imports into the U.S.

It should be noted, though, that not all cases will get a price drop — licensed models, like its Official Y70 Silver Wolf Case Bundle, are still sold at the higher prices “due to processes in manufacturing.” We also do not know if other cases, like the Revolt 3 SFF case and the upcoming X50 and X50 Air introduced at Computex 2025, are also affected by the pricing rollback.

Nevertheless, this is some good news for a change. After months of uncertainty, PC builders and enthusiasts are now getting more affordable cases.

