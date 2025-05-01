8BitDo backs down after blaming tariffs for suspension of China warehouse shipments to the U.S.

Third-party gaming controller and peripherals maker 8BitDo is putting a halt on shipments from its China warehouse to the U.S. In a notice posted on its official online store, the company cited newly introduced U.S. tariffs as the reason for the change. The notice also said that only products stored in its U.S. warehouse would be available for shipment to American customers, while international fulfillment from China was temporarily on hold. The firm has now changed its stance.

The aforementioned notice, blaming U.S. tariffs, was active on the company’s official online store up until yesterday. However, the company updated the notice today. The notice now suggests that the company’s warehouse in China will be shut from 1 to 5 May 2025 due to Labor Day, and customers can expect shipments to resume starting 6 May. There is no mention of what will happen after that date, or of the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 8BitDo) (Image credit: 8BitDo)

For now, it is unclear why the wording of the notice was revised. We've reached out to 8BitDo for clarification on the company’s intentions and what actions it plans to take moving forward.

At the time of writing, U.S. customers can still buy 8BitDo controllers, mice, keyboards, and other products that are already available in the company’s U.S. warehouse. However, the website doesn’t show which items are available locally. The only way to know that is at the checkout page, where it tells you if a product can or cannot be shipped to your location...

For those who haven’t heard of the brand, 8BitDo specializes in retro-inspired gaming controllers and peripherals. It sells high-quality wireless controllers that offer compatibility with platforms like Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC, Android, and even some classic consoles. 8BitDo’s products often come with eye-catching vintage aesthetics paired with modern features such as support for wireless connectivity, customization software, and USB-C charging.

The situation with 8BitDo isn’t unique, as ripple effects of the newly announced tariffs are being felt across the PC hardware industry. Multiple companies are reportedly rethinking their logistics and pricing strategies. Just last week, PC case and component maker Hyte announced a pause in shipments of certain products to the U.S., citing the financial burden of increased tariffs. While certain PC cases may currently be exempt from the full 145% rate, they still face existing import duties, including a 20% base tariff and an additional 25% on aluminum-related materials.

As U.S. trade policy evolves, companies that rely heavily on Chinese manufacturing, components, or materials are struggling to deal with rising costs and maintaining affordability for consumers. Smaller and mid-sized hardware manufacturers are being forced to either absorb their losses, pass the additional costs onto customers, or make changes and relocate their manufacturing.

