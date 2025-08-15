Asus says 90% of PC and motherboard production has been offshored from China to blunt tariffs — manufacturing moved to Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia

"Over 90% of our production for these products has already been distributed to these new regions."

Asus said during its earnings call that it has moved most of the production of its motherboards and PCs out of China. During the company’s 2Q 2025 Investor Conference call, one participant asked about Asus' supply chain resilience for the U.S. market, which was when the speaker confirmed that the company is expanding its production bases to other sites in Southeast Asia. This is in addition to the company moving its server production into the U.S. by the end of quarter four, last year.

“For both motherboards and PCs, we are expanding production bases in Southeast Asia beyond China — this will include sites in Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia,” said the Asus representative. “At this point, over 90% of our production for these products has already been distributed to these new regions.”

Separating manufacturing into three different countries might cost more and make logistics for Asus more difficult. But it’s also mitigating the risk of going all-in on building production lines in a single country. Hopefully, the company can maintain or lower its costs so that the consumer does not end up needing to pay more for the same item in the near future.

