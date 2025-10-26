US–China reach trade framework that could avert 100% tariffs and pause rare-earth curbs — development comes as Trump and Xi prepare to meet this week

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
US and Chinese trade negotiators say they’ve reached a framework agreement that, if approved by both governments this week, would roll back proposed 100% tariffs on Chinese imports and pause Beijing’s escalating export restrictions on rare-earth materials.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, "We are moving forward to the final details of the type of agreement that the leaders can review and decide if they want to conclude together."

The breakthrough, first reported by the New York Times, comes after weeks of pressure from US manufacturers and tech lobbyists, who warned that both the tariffs and China’s mineral curbs risked triggering new shortages and sudden price hikes across the PC parts chain. The deal isn’t done yet: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that a “very substantial framework” had been reached, but final terms still hinge on a high-level meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, expected in the coming week.

“China and the United States constructively explored a plan for appropriately dealing with some of the concerns of both sides,” said China’s trade negotiator Li Chenggang. “The next step is for each side to fulfill their respective domestic approval procedures,” he added.

The trade deal is about tariffs and materials, not compute, so none of this touches the existing US and Chinese controls on high-performance chips, which remain in place and continue to block Nvidia’s AI-focused silicon from reaching Chinese data centers.

Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 