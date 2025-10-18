Nvidia and TSMC produce the first Blackwell wafer made in the U.S. — chips still need to be shipped back to Taiwan to complete the final product

News
By published

But advanced packaging is still conducted in Taiwan

Nvidia and TSMC are celebrating the first Blackwell wafer fabbed in the USA.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia and TSMC on Friday announced they had reached a significant milestone with the manufacturing of the first production Blackwell wafer at Fab 21 near Phoenix, Arizona. The achievement of making one of the most complex chips in history in the U.S. has strategic, symbolic, and political importance for both companies, but there is a major catch.

"This is a historic moment for several reasons," said Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, at the commemorative event. "It is the very first time in recent American history that the single most important chip is being manufactured here in the United States by the most advanced fab, by TSMC, here in the United States. This is the vision of President Trump of reindustrialization — to bring back manufacturing to America, to create jobs, of course. Still, also, this is the single most vital manufacturing industry and the most important technology industry in the world."

For the U.S., the achievement has a deep political meaning too. For decades, the world's most sophisticated chips were developed in the U.S. and then almost exclusively made in Taiwan, which created heavy dependence on a nation located in a high-risk geopolitical region. Producing Blackwell — the most advanced and demanded AI GPU — in the world, in the U.S., now gives Washington a tangible outcome from years of subsidies and incentives under the CHIPS Act (and before it), and pressure from the Trump administration. To some degree, this even gives Washington political leverage when negotiating with partners.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zaranthos
    This is great on so many levels. Hopefully my next computer build will have at least some parts sourced from the same continent instead of nearly 100% sourced from the other side of the planet.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    Until the Amkor advanced packaging facility opens (I believe scheduled for 2028) this is going to continue being the case and thus it's purely symbolic political posturing. TSMC's own advanced packaging facility isn't supposed to break ground until 2028.
    Reply
  • DiegoSynth
    Zaranthos said:
    This is great on so many levels. Hopefully my next computer build will have at least some parts sourced from the same continent instead of nearly 100% sourced from the other side of the planet.
    You may want to reconsider your perception:
    China is arranging worldwide with plenty of countries, opening huge factories, bringing thousands or millions of citizens, producing and profiting. Whatever arrangement they do, stays there among the two parties; it doesn't go to the local country citizens' in any form or shape. Your roads will not be better and your city will not be cleaner. Expect the opposite.
    Also, your products will be made by chineses, in a chinese factory, with chinese materials. They will be physically made in a facility which physical space will (most probably) also be legally chinese.

    Apply the same rules here replacing "China" with "Taiwan" (if that makes any difference...)
    Reply
  • Zaranthos
    It's expected to create something like 12,000 jobs with current investment plans. Those are high paying jobs generating tax revenue and supporting local economies. Not sure how that isn't going to benefit locally. I suppose your argument is the bulk of the profits go back to Taiwan corporate? Well not all of it, and it will spawn plenty of other business locally as well. That's just one company. The investments planned in the US right now are off the charts.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Zaranthos said:
    This is great on so many levels. Hopefully my next computer build will have at least some parts sourced from the same continent instead of nearly 100% sourced from the other side of the planet.
    Consumer chips made in Arizona are less likely to use something as advanced as CoWoS-L, so maybe that's the bright spot here. But making it in Arizona only to ship it to Taiwan and back to the States is messy.

    I think some Apple chips use CoWoS, not sure.

    Zaranthos said:
    It's expected to create something like 12,000 jobs with current investment plans. Those are high paying jobs generating tax revenue and supporting local economies. Not sure how that isn't going to benefit locally. I suppose your argument is the bulk of the profits go back to Taiwan corporate? Well not all of it, and it will spawn plenty of other business locally as well. That's just one company. The investments planned in the US right now are off the charts.
    The investment is helpful. But whatever the numbers for TSMC are, the more important part is the contingency plan. If it hits the fan, TSMC could effectively become an American company. More Taiwanese engineers could be flown in on military transport planes one night. Getting fabs ready and people moved before that happens is preferable to having nothing.
    Reply
  • awake283
    This is great. Wonderful news. Long way to go obviously, but its a start.
    Reply