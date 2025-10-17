Intel Foundry secures contract to build Microsoft's Maia 2 next-gen AI processor on 18A/18A-P node, claims report — could be first step in ongoing partnership

News
By published

Microsoft and Intel announced their partnership last year

Microsoft Maia
(Image credit: Microsoft)

When Intel and Microsoft announced their plan to build a 'custom processor' on Intel's 18A fabrication process in early 2024, neither of the companies even hinted at the purpose of that silicon, leaving a lot of space for guesswork and interpretation by industry observers. Today, SemiAccurate reportedly broke the silence about Intel Foundry's 18A foundry customers, reporting that Intel Foundry (IF) is on track to produce an AI processor on 18A or 18A-P for Microsoft.

So far, Intel Foundry has officially landed only one major external customer for its 18A manufacturing technology, which is Microsoft. But while we tend to think about Microsoft as a cloud and software giant, the company has quite a potent hardware development (or at least hardware definition) team that builds custom silicon for a variety of data center applications, including Cobalt CPUs, DPUs, and Maia AI accelerators, just to name some. As it turns out, one of Microsoft's next-generation AI processors will reportedly be made by Intel Foundry.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gururu
    Go America!
    Reply
  • JayNor
    I recall AWS was also announced as an IFS customer at about the same time MSFT was announced. Perhaps also Ericsson.
    Reply