AMD in early talks to make chips at Intel Foundry, report says
It could be their biggest partnership since Kaby Lake-G.
Intel is in the early stages of talks with AMD about making the fabless chip designer an Intel Foundry customer, according to a report from Semafor.
The report, citing "people familiar with the matter," doesn't say just how much of AMD's chip manufacturing would move to Intel. The company currently fabs its chips at TSMC. (Intel fabs some products at TSMC, too.)
In the past several weeks, Intel has seen a flurry of activity and investments. The United States announced a 9.9% ownership stake in Intel, while Softbank bought $2 billion worth of shares. Alongside Nvidia, Intel announced new x86 chips using Nvidia graphics technology, with the graphics giant also purchasing $5 billion in Intel shares. There have also been reports that Intel and Apple have been exploring ways to work together.
Such a partnership with AMD could validate former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's vision. He had previously expressed interest in building chips for all of the world's major tech companies, including long-time rival AMD. It's unknown if AMD is considering a stock purchase similar to Nvidia.
AMD would be a major get for Intel, the latter of which has talked to many companies in a search for foundry customers. Current Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has suggested the company could stop offering its 18A node entirely if there isn't enough demand for it.
Intel and AMD did not respond to requests for comment from Tom's Hardware in time for publication.
It makes sense for Intel's former rivals — especially American companies — to consider coming to the table. The White House is pushing for 50% of chips bound for America to be built domestically, and tariffs on chips aren't off the table. Additionally, doing business with Intel could make the US government, Intel's largest shareholder, happy, which can be good for business. AMD faced export restrictions on its GPUs earlier this year as the US attempted to throttle China's AI business.
In general, Intel's Foundry technology is perceived as less advanced than TSMC's, but partnering with Intel could provide a backup if AMD ever needs one.
Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01
I'm tired of seeing a $599 gaming GPU get marked up to $1499 because AMD allocated 90% of their manufacturing to an AI GPU.
Amd: here are the io die designs
Intel: oh those... darn
TSMC already hiked prices, and they are supposedly hiking them again. We're talking about N2 being 50-100% more expensive than N3, which wasn't exactly cheap.
Intel appears to not have signed up for N2 allocations. They are going to use their own node.
And Samsung's 2nm node using low power libraries is more like N3 than N2 or 18A. 18A is reportedly superior to N2 with HP libraries, but inferior with high density libraries.
Given TSMC has a gross margin near 60%, adding on a 50% price bump for N2, then going up vs a competitor who has their own fab.. AMD wasn't going to be able to compete in that environment.
Maybe they shouldn't have sold their fabs off after all.